Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
Dodging a few weekend rain chances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some brief clearing in our skies yesterday evening, we’re building in cloud cover once again this morning. A low-pressure system is set up just to our west and is sparking up some storms and showers in northern Wisconsin. Most of that activity should remain to our east this morning, though a few quick sprinkles may squeeze in.
Watching for Sunday Evening Storms; Cloudy & drier by Sunday
A few more showers/storms possible tonight. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out in SW Wisconsin. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and cloud cover have streamed through Wisconsin Saturday. An enhanced low-level jet & surge of warm air have supported afternoon showers across East-central Wisconsin. Attention will be focused on an area of clearing ahead of an advancing cold front. This has primarily been across NE Iowa & SW Wisconsin - closer to the State Line. Sunshine has allowed for destabilization of the atmosphere. A few showers & storms will be possible across SW Wisconsin this evening. Given the extra instability & changing vertical winds, a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.
Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A band of showers was positioned over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday morning. High-level clouds had begun to stream into southern Wisconsin. Given drier air aloft, rain will be slow to begin across the area as this band moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible from late morning into the afternoon. With the chance of rain & extensive cloud cover, highs will only climb into the upper 60s - near 70-degrees.
More Fall-feeling weather to start the week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few locations are waking up to foggy conditions this morning, as yesterday’s system has left a little extra moisture in our atmosphere. Once we warm temperatures closer to the 70s that fog should be clearing up, by at least 8-9 AM. As low-pressure continues to shift eastward, a few light showers could pop up on the backside of the system this morning.
