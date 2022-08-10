ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcfarland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Mcfarland, WI
Government
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dodging a few weekend rain chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some brief clearing in our skies yesterday evening, we’re building in cloud cover once again this morning. A low-pressure system is set up just to our west and is sparking up some storms and showers in northern Wisconsin. Most of that activity should remain to our east this morning, though a few quick sprinkles may squeeze in.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Watching for Sunday Evening Storms; Cloudy & drier by Sunday

A few more showers/storms possible tonight. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out in SW Wisconsin. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and cloud cover have streamed through Wisconsin Saturday. An enhanced low-level jet & surge of warm air have supported afternoon showers across East-central Wisconsin. Attention will be focused on an area of clearing ahead of an advancing cold front. This has primarily been across NE Iowa & SW Wisconsin - closer to the State Line. Sunshine has allowed for destabilization of the atmosphere. A few showers & storms will be possible across SW Wisconsin this evening. Given the extra instability & changing vertical winds, a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
nbc15.com

Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A band of showers was positioned over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday morning. High-level clouds had begun to stream into southern Wisconsin. Given drier air aloft, rain will be slow to begin across the area as this band moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible from late morning into the afternoon. With the chance of rain & extensive cloud cover, highs will only climb into the upper 60s - near 70-degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

More Fall-feeling weather to start the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few locations are waking up to foggy conditions this morning, as yesterday’s system has left a little extra moisture in our atmosphere. Once we warm temperatures closer to the 70s that fog should be clearing up, by at least 8-9 AM. As low-pressure continues to shift eastward, a few light showers could pop up on the backside of the system this morning.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy