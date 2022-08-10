ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Canyon News

One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park

MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
MALIBU, CA
Canyon News

Hollywood Resident Sues School District For Class Project

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman is suing the Board of Education and Los Angeles Unified School district on behalf of her daughter for allegedly causing her daughter emotional distress from what was reported to be a culturally insensitive school project. The civil rights suit was brought about Wednesday, August 10. Rashunda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Homeowners Scare Off Intruders In Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 10, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a home invasion occurred in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard after several suspects broke into the residence. The suspect fired at the homeowners who shot back at the suspects who fled the scene. There were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Man Wards Off Intruders

SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, August 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call of gunfire at 3625 Beverly Ridge Drive. Reports indicate that a group of intruders were met with gunfire when the homeowner awoke to noises of someone inside his house. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Man Stabbed To Death In Studio City

STUDIO CITY—On August 10, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department received a call for assistance after a body was found in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. According to a press release from the LAPD, officers met the Los Angeles Fire Department at the scene and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

