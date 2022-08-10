Read full article on original website
Back by popular demand, Red Hot Inn returning as food truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back by popular demand, the Red Hot Inn is returning to Grand Rapids' food scene in truck-form. The Red Hot Inn served up hot dogs, burgers and other traditional diner food with a Greek flair to patrons in Grand Rapids for 48 years before closing in 2019.
Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returning to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s almost time again for the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival in Grand Rapids. You can expect some of the same great activities including live music, dancing and amazing food. Back this year is cooking demonstrations — for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine,...
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!. The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
Win a Family 4-Pack to the Grand Rapids Public Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — YOU MUST BE ABLE TO USE THE TICKETS BETWEEN 8/29 AND 9/1 TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. Tickets are only good for Monday 8/29 through Thursday 9/1. 13 ON YOUR SIDE and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are giving away 13 Family 4-Packs consisting of 4 entry tickets and 4 vouchers for food.
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
'BEST INVENTION EVER' | Rockford Book Bus to make final stop of the summer
ROCKFORD, Mich. — The sun was shining on the banks of the Rogue River. Downtown Rockford was packed with people and the joyful sounds of Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe. From the driver's seat of the Rockford Book Bus, Jill Kuzma watched it all. "We just invited...
2 hospitalized after fire at Muskegon men's shelter
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a fire broke out in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church. It happened around 9:45am Saturday near the intersection of Terrace Street and Irwin Avenue, according to Muskegon Fire Department's Deputy Director Jay Paulson. Multiple fire departments were...
Canoe nationals bring top competitors and lasting improvements to Muskegon River
NEWAYGO, Mich. — For the third time, Newaygo is hosting paddlers from all over the country and even beyond that for the United States Canoe Association Marathon Nationals. Paddlers is the correct term for competitive canoe racers. Nearly 300 paddlers are taking part in the weekend's competition representing 23 states and three countries, the United States, Canada and Belize.
