Corrigan, TX

Plane fighting wildfires crashes in Lake Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas - A plane that was responding to wildfires crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully, the pilot is expected to survive. It happened around 5 p.m. as a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper was helping to fight wildfires in Polk County, according to Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS).
