Phoenix, AZ

Karen Waldron
5d ago

Thank you for this grant .AZ humane society is such an amazing organization that works tirelessly to save cats, kittens , dogs, puppies and critters every day. You can help by being a foster hero !!

5
Jeffrey Edwards
5d ago

Anyone in abandons an old dog because they're old I hope they get abandoned and thrown away when they're old

4
 

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Road to recovery: Arizona rescue cares for puppy with cleft palate

PHOENIX - The Arizona Small Dog Rescue is taking on a big case after a severely underweight, dehydrated puppy with a cleft palate came into their shelter. "Ziggy came to us in pretty rough shape," said foster mom Denise Moore. "He was about 2 1/2 weeks old, severely dehydrated, underweight.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix VA says rat infestation at medical center could be over

PHOENIX — The Phoenix VA Health Care System said Friday rodent activity at its medical center appears to have slowed down in the last eight days, more than two weeks after rats were found. A damaged ceiling tile on the first floor of the community living center at Seventh...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County shelters at max capacity, in need of pet adoptions

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are at maximum capacity and are looking for residents to adopt or foster animals. The West Valley and East Valley shelters are holding more than 800 dogs and have had to double up kennels, which adds stress to the animals, according to a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
KTAR.com

Navajo Code Talker commemorates national holiday at Arizona memorial

PHOENIX — Code Talker Thomas H. Begay and others commemorated Navajo Code Talkers Day on Sunday morning in Phoenix, honoring their contributions that have been credited with helping the United States win World War II. At a memorial located by the Wesley Bolin Plaza, Begay, one of the last...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Firefighters save dog with ‘Fido Bag’ from apartment in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Dog#Animal Welfare#Veterinary Care#United States
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
azbigmedia.com

3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable

Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Live updates: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in the Valley

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms are starting early in the afternoon for the Arizona high country, and are already triggering flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. This is a blog with the latest information. Check back...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

