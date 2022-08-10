Read full article on original website
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River this morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the northbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
Car Burned, Drowned, then Blocks 97A
Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
Forest Service responding to more lightning-caused fires as fires above Lake Wenatchee grow
A pair of lightning-sparked fires reported early Thursday morning in the mountains above Lake Wenatchee showed significant growth overnight and firefighters responded to five more high-mountain fires in the region Thursday afternoon and evening. The two fires visible from Lake Wenatchee State Park were the largest thus far, with the...
Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames
A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
The Vantage Highway & Cow Canyon wildfires are almost completely contained
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two major wildfires burning in the region connecting Yakima and Kittitas counties, filled with lush natural land ripe for combustion, are settling down as the hardworking firefighters across central and eastern Washington finalize containment at both sides. The Vantage Highway Fire, which was first reported around...
Mobile home outside Soap Lake destroyed in fire
A mobile home is Lakeview outside Soap Lake was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon. Grant County Fire District 7 said the fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed with large plumes of black smoke pouring out the windows and doors.
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
Level 1 evacuations issued for multiple homes in Douglas County as 1000-acre-plus blaze burns southward
WATERVILLE - The over 1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the...
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
New WSDOT video shows benefits of wildlife crossings, with more coming to Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The wildlife crossing along I-90 has seen some major traffic this summer. “It's really great to see wildlife using it. We've captured different varieties of wildlife, including bobcats, coyotes, elk and deer,” said Meagan Lott, Communications Manager for Washington Department of Transportation. WSDOT Snoqualmie...
Evacuations in place for people living near Mohr Fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Evacuations are in place for people living near the Mohr Fire in Douglas County. Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave — are issued for people living on Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Level 2 evacuations – meaning get set to leave – are in place for...
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing person
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives found a body believed to be of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a 45-year-old Grant County man who was reported missing a week ago. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Warden Outfall public fishing access area along State Route 262, about six miles northwest of Warden.
Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Red Flag Warning issued for East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area; East Washington North Cascades; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon into the evening. A few storms may become strong with gusty outflow winds and hail possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.
BREAKING: Detectives find body of missing Othello man
WARDEN - Grant County Sheriff’s officials believe they’ve found the body of a man who they say has been missing since Thursday, August 4. The body supposedly belongs to 45-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Warden Outfall...
Local roller skate rink owner turn to community for help over hot weather-related issues
After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh. "Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the...
