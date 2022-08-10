Effective: 2022-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area; East Washington North Cascades; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon into the evening. A few storms may become strong with gusty outflow winds and hail possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.

