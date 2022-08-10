ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marne, MI

Super late model drivers will race 250 laps at Berlin Raceway on Wednesday

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vvv3w_0hBEGVi000

The first race of August is one of the biggest of the year for Berlin Raceway. NASCAR drivers along with local super-late model drivers will race 250 laps in Marne on Wednesday, August 10th for Battle at Berlin.

One of those is Portage native, Carson Hocevar, who is still healing from a broken tibia bone after a crash in early May. This will be the first time he races at Berlin this year.

"I mean I came back faster than I thought I would even. I told everybody at the start that I'm going to get to 60% (healed) very, very quickly but that last 40% is going to be very long and tedious. I still have my hurri-cane and I'm walking around looking like I'm 70 years old but it's just the little things of trying to just grow back the strength of it," said Hocevar.

Also racing on Wednesday is NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron. He raced at Berlin earlier in the year for Money in the Bank and came out the winner of that race. He also most recently was at the Michigan International Speedway this past weekend for the Firekeepers 400. He finished in 12th place.

"I came here the first time actually in June and got a chance to see the track and it's an awesome crowd. The crowd here in June was really cool and just seeing how big the event is. And how many good super late model cars come out to this race is part of the reason we're here for sure," said William Byron.

Battle at Berlin races will start at 6:30pm on Wednesday August 10th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marne, MI
Sports
City
Berlin Charter Township, MI
City
Portage, MI
City
Marne, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Hocevar
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy