Former FBI agent says FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago could cause 'collateral damage'

By Michael Williams
 5 days ago
Stuart Kaplan is a former FBI agent and is now a defense lawyer based in Palm Beach County.

Amid the fallout over the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago , allegedly in search of classified documents the former president kept after leaving office, he has a message for the FBI director.

"I would have said to the director, Chris Wray, this is equating to pulling the pin out of a hand grenade and throwing it into an occupied room, knowing the potential for collateral damage it was going to cause," Kaplan told WPTV.

Kaplan argued the FBI should show the former president the reasons for the search.

"Provide him with an affidavit in support of the search warrant so it is transparent, and then we can come to our own conclusions as to whether or not it was in fact neutral, unfettered, unbiased," Kaplan said.

Kaplan also talked at length about sinking confidence in the FBI in some quarters amid the rancorous political debates rocking the country.

"I have never ever heard or read, before today, editorials or opinions by the general public to defund the FBI, not only the premier law enforcement agency in the United States, but in the world," he concluded. "We now have people suggesting we need to do away with the FBI, and that is a very, very disturbing situation we are confronted with."

caljopa
4d ago

This country is a disgrace, the rest of the world are laughing at us. I truly can say I am ashamed of this country. Just my opinion

Harry Scrotum
4d ago

I don't remember the FBI Kicking in Nixions Door looking for looking for the 18 minutes of missing Watergate Tapes Maybe they will find them at Maralargo with Private DVDS of Milania using a Cucumber ✂️✌🏻💋

Laura Kearney
4d ago

Can’t wait for the 87,000 new IRS agents to start Harassing middle class and low income workers! They are coming after all of us ! Democrats want to destroy us but they will get rich ! No more Freedom! And look at that new bill they’re trying to pass trust me we all are going to be taxed they lie!

