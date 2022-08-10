ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Library Buzz: Join the Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHUrI_0hBEGPPe00

BALDWINSVILLE — We’re all friends of the library — people like you, your family members, your neighbors, and others in the community who support the library’s goals and services. But maybe you didn’t know that you can make it official. You can become a Friend of the Baldwinsville Public Library and know that you are joining a group of people who show their love by supporting the “extras” that make our library special.

The Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library are active advocates who help raise community awareness and appreciation of the library’s many services and resources. Through their fundraising and volunteer efforts, the Friends help bridge the gap between being a good library and being recognized as a truly great library.

In this time, volunteers and contributions to the Friends are vitally important. The Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library raise funds to support programs, enhance collections, promote resources and sponsor many educational events. Over the years, the Friends have sponsored projects such as book clubs, coffee hour book reviews, membership teas, bake sales and a yearly program of speakers. Proceeds from these events are used to support programming, purchase furnishings, reference books, computers and other equipment.

Come meet us at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the newly remodeled Community Room to learn more about the Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library. We will be signing up members and talking about the upcoming children’s area remodel with Annal’s Angels. Please consider joining us and donating your time. The Friends need volunteers to help with upcoming projects, and new members for the board of directors. If you would like to get involved, please email Krista Wells at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Festival announces Robinson Award recipient

Since 2002, the Skaneateles Festival has sponsored the annual Robinson Award. This prize was established with the intent of honoring a high school student, age 13-18, who is an accomplished performer whose character, musicianship and community service reflects those treasured values of festival founders, David and Louise Robinson: enthusiasm and dedication to music of the highest quality.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Area Meals on Wheels celebrates 50th anniversary

NORTH SYRACUSE — In the summer of 1974, Linda Jackson received a call from Barbara Neevel, wife of Pitcher Hill Community Church Pastor Jim Neevel: would Jackson be available to cook for Meals on Wheels over the Fourth of July weekend?. Jackson’s response was, “What’s Meals on Wheels?”...
92.1 Big Kat

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Government
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia College graduates wed

Nicole Foster, daughter of Ms. Shawn Toombs, of Delmar, and Mr. Mark Foster, Sr., of Ballston Lake, N.Y., married Bryan Sperling, son of James and Sandra Sperling, of Montgomery, N.Y., on May 29, 2022, at The Views at Mount Fuji in Hillburn, N.Y. The ceremony was officiated by The Rev....
CAZENOVIA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Stuart M. Cook, 83

On Aug. 8, 2022, Stuart McDowell Cook, 83, passed away peacefully at home in Cazenovia after a lengthy struggle with dementia. Growing old, he would remind us, ain’t for sissies. But as he would also point out: no rain, no rainbows. Born in Charlotte, NC, on March 17, 1939,...
CAZENOVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Book Clubs#Bake Sales#Book Reviews#Friends
WETM 18 News

Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders

PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
PENN YAN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Natural gas comes to Skaneateles

January 1951, Frank Smith and John Bodecker from Associated Electric and Gas Corporation appeared before the village board of trustees to propose a franchise to deliver natural gas to village residents. The franchise would be with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation. At that time the only gas fuel available was bottled gas (propane). Many village residents use electricity for cooking partially due to the village’s low electric rates. The board took no action on the matter pending the return of the Associated men in two months. At that time there was little demand or interest in natural gas as a fuel, but the board’s final reaction to the matter would be gauged by local interest.
SKANEATELES, NY
localsyr.com

The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Eagle Newspapers

County legislators speak on aquarium approval

EASTERN SUBURBS – The proposal for a waterfront aquarium at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor won narrow approval on Aug. 2, with a split of opinion among the Onondaga County legislators representing DeWitt and Manlius. Projected to contain 600,000 combined gallons of freshwater and saltwater across 80,000 square feet, the new facility endorsed by a 9-8 majority […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Dr. Harold Phillips

Dr. Harold ‘Hal’ Phillips, a long-time resident of Fayetteville, passed on March 15, 2021. Dr. Phillips was the brother of Marilyn Phillips Morey, formerly of Jamesville, N.Y. The family of Hal has prepared a memorial service for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m., at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St., DeWitt. Those who cannot attend may email [email protected] to request the Zoom link to view the service.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!

Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy