Library Buzz: Join the Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library

BALDWINSVILLE — We’re all friends of the library — people like you, your family members, your neighbors, and others in the community who support the library’s goals and services. But maybe you didn’t know that you can make it official. You can become a Friend of the Baldwinsville Public Library and know that you are joining a group of people who show their love by supporting the “extras” that make our library special.

The Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library are active advocates who help raise community awareness and appreciation of the library’s many services and resources. Through their fundraising and volunteer efforts, the Friends help bridge the gap between being a good library and being recognized as a truly great library.

In this time, volunteers and contributions to the Friends are vitally important. The Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library raise funds to support programs, enhance collections, promote resources and sponsor many educational events. Over the years, the Friends have sponsored projects such as book clubs, coffee hour book reviews, membership teas, bake sales and a yearly program of speakers. Proceeds from these events are used to support programming, purchase furnishings, reference books, computers and other equipment.

Come meet us at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the newly remodeled Community Room to learn more about the Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library. We will be signing up members and talking about the upcoming children’s area remodel with Annal’s Angels. Please consider joining us and donating your time. The Friends need volunteers to help with upcoming projects, and new members for the board of directors. If you would like to get involved, please email Krista Wells at [email protected]