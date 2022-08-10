ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 News

3 rescued in Yellowstone River in Billings

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJ6Mk_0hBEGOm900

BILLINGS - Two young kids and their mom were rescued Tuesday afternoon after becoming stranded on the Yellowstone River.

The kids were playing on a tube near Riverfront Park when they were swept farther down the river, causing the mom to chase after them around 2 p.m., according to Billings firefighters.

They all ended up on the shore on the south side of the river but had no way to safety.

The Billings Fire Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office jumped into action, using jet skis and boats to rescue the group.

No one was injured.

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 KISS FM

Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries

Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone River#Riverfront Park#Accident
KULR8

Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
BRIDGER, MT
NBCMontana

Officials search for Billings woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
BILLINGS, MT
Stillwater County News

“Totally and completely forgotten about”

ABSAROKEE — On an already sweltering recent Monday morning, three ranchers stood on what now is the end of Stillwater River Road and pointed approximately 900 hundred feet to the west to where a handful of round haybales sat. Between the men and the hay used to be the...
ABSAROKEE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – RiverStone Health, opioids and Narcan

Molly Hale talks about Narcan, a nasal spray that can be used in the event of an opioid overdose. It is easy to administer, and training is available to show others how to use it on someone in an active overdose. With the rise of opioid overdoses and deaths in Yellowstone County, Narcan is a great resource that others can use to reverse an overdose.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West

The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Plane makes emergency landing near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported. More from this section.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Animal Shelter in crisis need of foster homes and donations

The love of an animal can mean so much in families, for kids or anyone needing a companion friend. They are in need of you now! The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking for immediate help to find foster homes and receive much needed donations right now. “We are full, full, FULL! We currently have over 100 animals physically IN the shelter, as well as more than 80 animals being cared for in temporary foster homes. Please spread the word to help us get the word out to others about adopting, fostering, donating and loving these wonderful animals who desperately want a forever family,” said Executive Director, Triniti Halverson.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
BILLINGS, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Civil War Uniform Button Discovered At Little Bighorn Battlefield

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Just over the Wyoming-Montana border, ghostly memories haunt the plains. In late June of 1876, warriors of the Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes battled soldiers of the 7th Regiment of the US Cavalry on the banks of the Little Bighorn River in southeast Montana.
HARDIN, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy