Leora Levy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Connecticut primary election .

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Republicans pressure Garland as intrigue deepens over search of Trump home
The FBI's stunning search of ex-President Donald Trump's home triggered a legal and political earthquake whose aftershocks are only widening a week on, with key questions that will shape the nation's future still clouded in mystery.
