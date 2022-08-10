ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Leora Levy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Connecticut primary election.

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hBEGKFF00

Leora Levy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Connecticut primary election .

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

786K+
Followers
171K+
Post
440M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy