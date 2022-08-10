ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Proposed transgender bathroom policy draws large crowd to Hanover meeting

By Maggi Marshall
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05b56X_0hBEGJMW00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County School Board meeting was packed Tuesday night as parents and guardians voiced their thoughts on the county's proposed transgender bathroom policy.

The proposed policy would have transgender and non-binary students apply to the school board to be granted permission to use a different bathroom or locker room. For bathrooms, the application would include a handful of required documents.

The school board would require a student statement, a parent statement, a signed document from a doctor or counselor, disciplinary and criminal records and information related to the privacy of other students.

The board read the proposed policy for the first time on Tuesday night. The policy comes following a lawsuit and a year of back-and-forth from community members on the issue.

At this time, Hanover County Public Schools don't have a specific policy in place to protect transgender students despite a Virginia law that went into effect last summer requiring them to adopt state policies.

The new legislation said that schools can't question how a student chooses to identify themselves, and they must avoid methods that could out students to their parents.

An attorney with Hanover Schools told the board on Tuesday night that the new policy was created after a year-and-a-half of closed sessions on the issue.

They added that the policy was largely crafted by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) that the board has been consulting.

The ADF is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center based on its stance toward the LGBTQ community. According to the ADF's website , the organization calls itself one that protects religious freedom, free speech and parental rights.

Not even half of the community members who signed up to speak had the chance to weigh in on the policy during the meeting as the board limits public comments to an hour.

However, those who did have the chance to speak up used their whole three minutes to explain their views to the board.

“Imagine your children, your grandchildren being asked to run the gambit laid out in the policy. How would that make you feel and them feel. It’s wrong,” said one community member.

Another community member said they believe the majority of Hanover County supports parental rights and safe bathrooms for all students. She believed the proposed policy does both of those things.

The board will hold a public comment specific to this policy next Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will then vote on the policy on Aug. 30.

Comments / 3

Doggone Right
4d ago

Stay strong and stick to your guns HANOVER? NO FREAKS IN OUR SCHOOLS OR NEIGHBORHOODS. HOME SCHOOL 'EM FOR THEIR SAFETY...AND YOURS, AND OURS, AND MINE! You want rules n regulations, start your own school and build your own neighborhoods!

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Government
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Hanover County, VA
Society
UV Cavalier Daily

Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research

Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Racism#The School Board#Hanover Schools#The Alliance
NBC12

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules

A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy