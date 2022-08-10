UFC’s Jared Gordon Defends Family From Attacker Carrying A Baseball Bat In New York City

Wild story coming out of the fight world tonight.

Jared Gordon is a longtime UFC Lightweight, having previously fought the current champ (sort of) Charles Olivera and has an upcoming bout at the end of this month, posted a video on Instagram of him defending his family from a baseball bat wielding attacker.

Currently, there’s not a ton of details about how the altercation began, but the video starts with Gordon already having hands on the man, proceeding to take him to the ground and wrestling the bat from him.

“Here’s me subduing a guy with a bat after he tried to attack my family and I with it.

I don’t know how I restrained myself from beating his face in. My mother then went Karen and wanted to call the cops.”

The fight happened somewhere on a street, and given Jared is born, raised and fights out of New York City, there’s a chance this was a run in took place there. We all know what it’s like on the streets of New York right now…

No matter how it happened, we’re so thankful that none of the Gordon family was injured and Jared decided to show some mercy on the guy and not rearrange his face. Gotta be hard to restrain yourself after the man just put your family’s lives in danger, good on him in a way.

I’ll never imagine the sheer feeling of terror when you attack a random guy on the street and it happens to be one of the baddest dudes on the planet. What an absolute gut punch (Pun intended).

Catch Jordon’s upcoming fight on UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, August 20th in Salt Lake City, Utah against Leonardo Santos.

Keep your head on a swivel out there…