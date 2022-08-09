ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Identify a Baffling New Type of Diabetes That Affects Millions

A new study investigates a mysterious form of diabetes. Malnutrition-related diabetes is a mysterious form of diabetes that affects tens of millions of individuals in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Rarely do its victims, who are mostly skinny and poor teens and young adults, survive more than a year following diagnosis. Their young age and frail appearance point to type 1 diabetes (T1D), yet insulin shots often are ineffective and may even result in low blood sugar deaths. Additionally, none of the individuals seem to have type 2 diabetes (T2D), which is often linked to obesity. Despite the fact that the illness was originally documented about 70 years ago, physicians are still unaware of how to treat it due to a lack of research on the condition.
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia

Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes

Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
Atrial Fibrillation Pattern & Outcomes of Early Rhythm Control (ERC) Therapy

It was unknown if the pattern of atrial fibrillation (AF) or the time of AF treatment affects how well the early rhythm control (ERC) works. For a study, researchers sought to examine patients who presented with various AF patterns and received either conventional treatment or ERC and were compared in terms of clinical features and outcomes.
What Is Insulin Resistance, Exactly?

You may associate the term "insulin resistance" with diabetes, and you're not far off — it's tied to the development of the disease. But what is insulin resistance, exactly, and how can you prevent it?. We tapped an expert to learn everything about the condition, including what it is,...
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements

Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study

Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia

Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar

Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension

Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
Using Insulin-to-Carb Ratios and Correction Factors in Diabetes Management

When a doctor diagnoses insulin-dependent diabetes, you will quickly learn that precise carbohydrate counting and correct insulin dosing for meals and higher blood sugars are both key to effective diabetes management. But terms like “insulin to carbohydrate ratio” and “correction factor” can get confusing, especially if you’re newly diagnosed with...
