Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Identify a Baffling New Type of Diabetes That Affects Millions
A new study investigates a mysterious form of diabetes. Malnutrition-related diabetes is a mysterious form of diabetes that affects tens of millions of individuals in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Rarely do its victims, who are mostly skinny and poor teens and young adults, survive more than a year following diagnosis. Their young age and frail appearance point to type 1 diabetes (T1D), yet insulin shots often are ineffective and may even result in low blood sugar deaths. Additionally, none of the individuals seem to have type 2 diabetes (T2D), which is often linked to obesity. Despite the fact that the illness was originally documented about 70 years ago, physicians are still unaware of how to treat it due to a lack of research on the condition.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
physiciansweekly.com
Atrial Fibrillation Pattern & Outcomes of Early Rhythm Control (ERC) Therapy
It was unknown if the pattern of atrial fibrillation (AF) or the time of AF treatment affects how well the early rhythm control (ERC) works. For a study, researchers sought to examine patients who presented with various AF patterns and received either conventional treatment or ERC and were compared in terms of clinical features and outcomes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is Insulin Resistance, Exactly?
You may associate the term "insulin resistance" with diabetes, and you're not far off — it's tied to the development of the disease. But what is insulin resistance, exactly, and how can you prevent it?. We tapped an expert to learn everything about the condition, including what it is,...
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements
Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
Healthline
Using Insulin-to-Carb Ratios and Correction Factors in Diabetes Management
When a doctor diagnoses insulin-dependent diabetes, you will quickly learn that precise carbohydrate counting and correct insulin dosing for meals and higher blood sugars are both key to effective diabetes management. But terms like “insulin to carbohydrate ratio” and “correction factor” can get confusing, especially if you’re newly diagnosed with...
Comments / 0