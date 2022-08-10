Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office
Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence.
He said the first responders were hit by a car as they were working on the scene of a wreck.
Several officers and EMS units are on the scene and the road is closed, according to a WBTW reporter on the scene.
The conditions of the first responders are unknown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 3