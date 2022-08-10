ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash

By Ben Hestad
 5 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence.

He said the first responders were hit by a car as they were working on the scene of a wreck.

Several officers and EMS units are on the scene and the road is closed, according to a WBTW reporter on the scene.

The conditions of the first responders are unknown.

Comments / 3

Susan Weatherly
4d ago

I'm praying for our first responders and their families!! This is such sad news. I'm praying that they're going to be okay!!

Lady Bella
4d ago

I hope they are ok! praying for them, their family and their colleagues who had to witness it

