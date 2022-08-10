Johnstown kids come together to build and maintain wiffle ball field

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– On a sunny day on Mya Drive in Johnstown, odds are you’ll see a tournament like no other.

Neighborhood kids have worked for the past few years to build and maintain 3 Street Stadium, a wiffle ball field where they have games all throughout the day.

Stephanie Brett and her family recently moved into the housing development on Mya drive in July. She lives right next to the field, built on an empty development spot, and her son Connor joins in on the fun as well.

“What stood out the most to us about this one, in particular, was the nostalgic comradery of the neighbors and just the picturesque vibe of the children being able to come out and play,” Brett says.

The kids have run a lemonade stand to help fund improvements for the field, including carpet mats for bases, a wooden scoreboard and a players’ bench. Brett says that it seems like one of the boys is always working to maintain the field.

“You’ll see a different neighborhood child down here multiple times a day. Families walking back and forth, families contribute. Someone brought a picnic table, someone brought a cooler of drinks,” Brett said.

The boys take their games very seriously, even standing for the National Anthem before while facing the neighbors flag pole.

Twelve-year-old Noah Knupp says that he is at the field as much as possible to play with his friends.

“A good bit probable half the summer I was out here,” Knupp said. “Just hitting with them is fun, getting up to bat, crushing the ball.”

