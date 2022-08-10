ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown kids come together to build and maintain wiffle ball field

By Jordan Mansberger
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02V7nH_0hBEFOjw00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– On a sunny day on Mya Drive in Johnstown, odds are you’ll see a tournament like no other.

Neighborhood kids have worked for the past few years to build and maintain 3 Street Stadium, a wiffle ball field where they have games all throughout the day.

Stephanie Brett and her family recently moved into the housing development on Mya drive in July. She lives right next to the field, built on an empty development spot, and her son Connor joins in on the fun as well.

“What stood out the most to us about this one, in particular, was the nostalgic comradery of the neighbors and just the picturesque vibe of the children being able to come out and play,” Brett says.

The kids have run a lemonade stand to help fund improvements for the field, including carpet mats for bases, a wooden scoreboard and a players’ bench. Brett says that it seems like one of the boys is always working to maintain the field.

“You’ll see a different neighborhood child down here multiple times a day. Families walking back and forth, families contribute. Someone brought a picnic table, someone brought a cooler of drinks,” Brett said.

The boys take their games very seriously, even standing for the National Anthem before while facing the neighbors flag pole.

Twelve-year-old Noah Knupp says that he is at the field as much as possible to play with his friends.

“A good bit probable half the summer I was out here,” Knupp said. “Just hitting with them is fun, getting up to bat, crushing the ball.”

WTAJ

Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Summer lovin’ food truck festival happening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway. The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a rough end to the season last year for Westmont Hilltop losing six of their last seven games en route to a 3-8 record, but it’s a new year and that brings excitement; and so does a new stadium. The lights will be on at Price Field in just a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Exploration and photography event set for Cresson Sanatorium and Prison

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: West Branch Warriors

MORRISDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Branch football welcomes back a pool of veteran players, as the Warriors look to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2018. The Warriors finished 2021 with a 3-7 record, though they were young, and a number of close games could have gone either way. “I […]
MORRISDALE, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Altoona Mountain Lions

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three straight wins to start a season is great, but three straight to end it is not so good. That was the script for Altoona football a season ago as the Mountain Lions stumbled in the back half of the year losing six of their last seven. Altoona turns over a good […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blue Knob Mountain Bike Association to host race and festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Blue Knob Mountain Bike Association (BKMTBA) is holding its first mountain bike festival and 13-mile race on Saturday, August 13th. The race will incorporate both the trail systems at Blue Knob All Season Resort and you can register for the race at the Blue Knob Mountain Bike Challenge Website. The […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

