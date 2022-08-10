Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
RELATED PEOPLE
John Oliver Exposes Fox News’ Unhinged Jeffrey Epstein-Photoshopping Reaction to Trump FBI Raid
On Sunday evening, John Oliver opened the latest edition of Last Week Tonight by addressing—what else?—the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club-residence.“As I’m sure you know by now, on Monday, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and seized documents—something Trump reacted to with characteristic restraint,” cracked Oliver.Yes, Trump released a diva-like statement whining, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” with the country club owner adding, “They even broke into my safe!”“No, not your safe! Yeah, amazingly, the...
Three People Shot at Six Flags Great America
Three people were shot in an apparent drive-by at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee on Sunday evening. Police confirmed an “incident” at the amusement park to The Daily Beast but would not go into further details except to say the investigation was ongoing. A park spokesperson told AP that the incident occurred at the front entrance of the amusement park when shots were fired from a vehicle. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Two of the people who were shot were taken to hospital for evaluation while one refused treatment, the spokesperson said. The Daily Beast has contacted Six Flags for comment. Video posted to social media shows visitors crouching on the ground near amusement rides and others attempting to break through fences to escape. Others have posted to social media to give thanks that their loved ones got out alive. According to WGN News’ Tahman Bradley, no suspect is currently in custody.breaking: Mass shooting - Heavy police presence at Six Flags in Gurnee IL after reports of active shooter at the theme park. Multiple victims reported.pic.twitter.com/Px73rpJzZk— Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) August 15, 2022 Read it at CBS News
Comments / 0