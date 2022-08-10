Read full article on original website
An Abundance Of Sports Happening In Madison
MADISON- An array of entertaining and healthy events will be part of the local sports scene in and around Madison in the coming weeks. The fall season is just around the corner, which will bring football to the forefront for many people, and a bevy of ideas for a many on the go.
Jude Wade Fearless In His Quest To Be The Best Gymnast
MADISON- For as long as his family can remember Jude Wade has been a natural at gymnastics-type acrobatics. “He has always been a climber and has no fear. He used to climb out of his baby crib and would soon learn to jump off the furniture,” said Kate Wade, Jude’s mother.
Flying on Instruments jazzes up routines of members, audiences
MADISON – Music, specifically jazz, has attracted a group of people that didn’t have much in common . . . except for the thrill of performing again. Most members of “Flying on Instruments” work in the aerospace industry and hail from diverse areas of the country. Most have jazz experience from high school, college or jazz ensembles, bassist Dave Bradford of Madison said.
Madison Public Library to host newcomer fair on Saturday
Newcomers and longtime residents alike are invited to make connections and learn more about their (new) hometown by attending Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s Newcomer Fair at Madison Public Library (142 Plaza Blvd.) on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. This free event will feature key community groups and Rocket City Mom’s Stephenie Walker as special guest speaker.
