Three people were shot in an apparent drive-by at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee on Sunday evening. Police confirmed an “incident” at the amusement park to The Daily Beast but would not go into further details except to say the investigation was ongoing. A park spokesperson told AP that the incident occurred at the front entrance of the amusement park when shots were fired from a vehicle. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Two of the people who were shot were taken to hospital for evaluation while one refused treatment, the spokesperson said. The Daily Beast has contacted Six Flags for comment. Video posted to social media shows visitors crouching on the ground near amusement rides and others attempting to break through fences to escape. Others have posted to social media to give thanks that their loved ones got out alive. According to WGN News’ Tahman Bradley, no suspect is currently in custody.breaking: Mass shooting - Heavy police presence at Six Flags in Gurnee IL after reports of active shooter at the theme park. Multiple victims reported.pic.twitter.com/Px73rpJzZk— Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) August 15, 2022 Read it at CBS News

GURNEE, IL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO