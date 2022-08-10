Read full article on original website
Darlene E. Sager, Charleroi
Darlene E. Sager, 71, of Charleroi, passed away on Aug. 11, 2022, in Penn High-lands Mon Valley Hospital. She was born in Char- leroi on Feb. 13, 1951, a daughter of the late James and Virginia Keller Fowler. Darlene was a member of Ladies Auxiliary of the Charleroi American Legion Post 22. Surviving are her husband, Albert Sager; daughters, Virginia and husband Frank Hewitt of North Huntingdon, and Brandie Sager of Charleroi; grandchildren, Austin, Albert, Abigail and Maddox Hewitt; brothers, James and wife Kathy Fowler, and Dennis and wife Judy Fowler; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, “Meatball.” In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Clara Clark. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rhome Funeral Home Inc., 1209 Grand Blvd. Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Services will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Interment will follow in Sewickley Presbyterian Cemetery, Yukon.
Norma Jean Consonery, Ashland, Va., formerly of Charleroi
Norma Jean Consonery, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with her loving daughter, Monica, and granddaughter, Courtney, by her side at home in Ashland, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Stanley Consonery; son, Bill Lanham; and her parents, Eugene and Mabel Coven. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Monica Consonery, Robert Consonery and Barb Sanders; son-in-law, Bryan Sanders; grandchildren, Courtney Howell, Nick Consonery, Josh Lanham, Jonathan Lanham, Anthony Consonery, Chandler Consonery, Tara Kishbaugh, and Meg Horst; and 12 great-grandchildren. Norma was born Aug. 11, 1926, and was raised in Charleroi, Pa. She was a member of the Reorganized Church of the Latter Day Saints of Charleroi (now known as the Community of Christ). Norma had many career changes over the years. She and Wilbur spent decades selling travel trailers, and when he passed away, she ran his open pantry. Most recently she held a position with H&R Block, where she was able to continue serving her community. She moved to Virginia to live with her daughter in 2019. Norma will be dearly missed by those who knew her. NELSEN FUNERAL HOME, 412 South Washington Highway, Ashland, Va., is in charge of arrangements. A private ceremony will be held in memory of Norma. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Consonery family.
Washington County Fair opens today
In rolls the new, out rolls the old. Either way you go, you keep on rolling. After 39 years, Valley Skating Center in Donora will change ownership and undergo renovations at the end of August. Since Floyd “Winnie” Shoub built the roller rink in 1983, the complex has hosted yearly skating competitions, national skating championships and countless birthday parties.
Donora police superintendent placed on paid leave
Donora council voted Thursday to place police Superintendent Jim Brice on paid administrative leave. Brice has been police superintendent, the highest ranking officer in the department, since August 1989. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or...
Donora: DA takes over evidence locker, police records
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh filed an emergency petition Friday to take custody and control over the evidence locker and criminal investigative records of the Donora police department. The order, which was granted by Washington County Judge Michael Lucas, required all police officers and municipal officials to cooperate with the transfer of control and custody of the materials and to relinquish all keys to county detectives at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Gardner looking forward to more success
A year after navigating through a winless season in 2020, Lorenzo Gardner Jr. got a taste of what winning was like last season. As a sophomore, the Monessen quarterback helped will the Greyhounds to an early three-game winning streak during what became a four-win season that resulted in a playoff berth under first-year head coach Wade Brown.
Mid-Mon Valley team wins 8-ball national title
A team of seven pool shooters from the Mid-Mon Valley can lay claim to being national champions in 8-ball. Triple Threat, a team that shoots regularly out of Main Street Tavern in Monongahela, captured the American Poolplayers Association (APA) 8-Ball National Championship in Las Vegas earlier this week. To read...
