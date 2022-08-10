Read full article on original website
Marshall County sweeps Paducah Tilghman Invitational
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's boys and girls golf teams swept this year's Paducah Tilghman Invitational on Saturday. The Marshals boys finished with a team 298, while the girls team shot a 291. Trinity Beth won medalist honors with a 65. On the boys side, St. Mary's Aiden Hahn shot...
Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
KSP is Conducting a Murder Investigation in Webster County
DIXON, KY – On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m. 47-year-old William Brian Virgin of Dixon, KY contacted Webster County Dispatch and reported that he had strangled his girlfriend and she was dead. Units arrived on the scene and confirmed the death of Heather Davidson, age 32, of Dixon, KY. The Webster County Sheriff's Office requested Kentucky State Police to conduct the investigation.
Graves County group heads to Eastern Kentucky to help families recover from flooding
Camp Graves and other Graves County organizations including businesses, churches, and non-profits have united to make the journey into Breathitt County. They are taking trailers of supplies to families who's lost everything in the deadly flooding. Everything, but hope. Local 6 caught up with the team Sunday morning as they...
American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride
PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
Marion, Kentucky, police searching for stolen pickup truck, man accused of stealing it
MARION, KY — Police in Marion, Kentucky, are searching for a stolen pickup truck and a man accused of taking it. Police say a dark gray 2004 Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 403CZH and a front plate that reads "Poppy" was stolen in Marion. The Marion Police Department...
Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah
PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
Second contracted employee at McCracken County Jail charged with third-degree rape
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A second woman working in the McCracken County Jail has been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of having sexual contact with an inmate. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it was notified by the jail on Friday of an accusation that the woman,...
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
3 Milling and Paving projects planned in Marshall County next week
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15. KY 58/ Mayfield Highway. The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves...
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared
PADUCAH — Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
Best Friend Friday: McCracken County's Humane Society is ready to bring furry friends to you
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- What is more relaxing than cuddling a cute dog or puppy, especially at the end of a long school or work week? The McCracken County Humane Society now wants to bring adoptable animals to you. They call it 'Best Friend Friday' and say it is a win-win for people and pets.
COVID confusion: Local 6 breaks down new CDC guidelines easing restrictions as cases rise locally
PADUCAH — Local health professionals in the Local 6 region are reacting to changes on COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidance comes as McCracken County remains in the red, with high COVID-19 community levels. The CDC now recommends the nation move away from several restrictive measures.
