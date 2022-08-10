ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

iheart.com

Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
urbnlivn.com

Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden

Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

19599 27th Ave NW

Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma, WA
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Tacoma, WA
iheart.com

Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!

This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
PORT ANGELES, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Ready Removal

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants

A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
Person
Tequila
myedmondsnews.com

Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know

Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
EDMONDS, WA
wallyhood.org

Recalling the Fabulous Wallingford Food Giant

Continuing on with our Dog Days of Summer Series (a title I just made up)…today we reminisce about the storied old Food Giant that operated where the Wallingford QFC is currently located. Someone posted a couple of old black and white pics of the previous incarnation over on Facebook, which led me to think back on the dingy but beloved Food Giant grocery store that served most of the neighborhood (and I say “most”, because remember? We used to have a dingy old Safeway store in lower Wallingford on Stone Way across from the 7-11).
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years

At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
SEATTLE, WA
wanderingweddings.com

Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding

Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street

Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
EVERETT, WA
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire

Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
TACOMA, WA

