Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
urbnlivn.com
Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden
Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19599 27th Ave NW
Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Ready Removal
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
seattlemet.com
Seattle’s Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants
A decade ago, when national chain Veggie Grill arrived in Seattle, the company was one of many to intentionally use the term “plant-based” to avoid the dour connotations some people had with the word “vegan.” But each year, this practice inches more firmly into Seattle’s mainstream. Diners prioritize plants on the plate for a multitude of reasons: lactose intolerance, general health, or environmental concerns about meat’s carbon footprint. Then there are places like Frankie and Jo’s, where flexitarians, vegans, and omnivores line up for a cone just because the ice cream is so dang good.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Places you can Go Play in the Sand in Washington
When you think of the Pacific Northwest you don't necessarily think of sand, you think of big green beautiful trees, back roads, and the space needle. But true Washingtonians know where to go if they want a day out in the sand. Today is national go play in the sand...
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
wallyhood.org
Recalling the Fabulous Wallingford Food Giant
Continuing on with our Dog Days of Summer Series (a title I just made up)…today we reminisce about the storied old Food Giant that operated where the Wallingford QFC is currently located. Someone posted a couple of old black and white pics of the previous incarnation over on Facebook, which led me to think back on the dingy but beloved Food Giant grocery store that served most of the neighborhood (and I say “most”, because remember? We used to have a dingy old Safeway store in lower Wallingford on Stone Way across from the 7-11).
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
Living in an apartment? You could be paying for this F-rated delivery service without even knowing
Apartment and condo dwellers: check your lease! You may be paying up to $20 a month for a delivery service, whether you use it or not. It’s called Fetch. And now, residents say the company is not only failing to deliver packages on time, but that it is also taking a bite out of their wallets.
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mall May Get Makeover And A Main Street
Since last year Brixton Capital, owners of the Everett Mall have been working on plans to re-develop the property. Documents filed with the City of Everett, Washington planning department reflect the project’s first two phases. The first phase calls for a division of the former Sears building on the...
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire
Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill’s latest grocery indignity: The Madison Trader Joe’s no longer sells booze
There are five Trader Joe’s stores across Seattle including the U District, Queen Anne, West Seattle, Ballard, and Capitol Hill — but only the Madison store no longer has whiskey, gin, and vodka for sale. A decade after the grocery added hard liquor to its aisles after the...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
Comments / 1