myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
KING-5
John Mulaney brings laughs and good times to White River Amphitheater - What's Up This Week
The second annual Day In Day Out Festival will bring alternative acts like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and Mac Demarco to Seattle for three days of live music. The festival starts today and runs till Sunday at Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center Campus. John Mulaney / Aug. 13 / White...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19599 27th Ave NW
Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
MyNorthwest.com
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
urbnlivn.com
Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden
Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
KING-5
How the Woodland Park Zoo helped bring the western pond turtle back from the brink of extinction in Washington
SEATTLE — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Woodland Park Zoo are fighting for the future of a local animal many people probably didn’t realize was approaching extinction just a few decades ago. The western pond turtle is the only native turtle to Western Washington. In...
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
southsoundmag.com
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Opening This Weekend in Puyallup
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement is opening the doors to a new South Hill Mall location this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 52,000-square-foot space will include bowling, indoor games, food, and more, with private party rooms equipped with karaoke equipment planned for the future. Round 1’s latest Puyallup location marks the...
wallyhood.org
Recalling the Fabulous Wallingford Food Giant
Continuing on with our Dog Days of Summer Series (a title I just made up)…today we reminisce about the storied old Food Giant that operated where the Wallingford QFC is currently located. Someone posted a couple of old black and white pics of the previous incarnation over on Facebook, which led me to think back on the dingy but beloved Food Giant grocery store that served most of the neighborhood (and I say “most”, because remember? We used to have a dingy old Safeway store in lower Wallingford on Stone Way across from the 7-11).
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
secretseattle.co
This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Seattle
Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This September, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at The Shops at The Bravern in Seattle. These infamous pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
shorelineareanews.com
Fireworks and a party in Kenmore to celebrate completion of the West Sammamish River Bridge
Thousands attended the Grand Opening Celebration of the West Sammamish River Bridge Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The City of Kenmore temporarily closed the newly completed West Sammamish River Bridge and invited the public to celebrate on the bridge deck with live music and entertainment, food, and other free tokens of appreciation.
