Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Big Dog Ranch Rescue holds 'Pups and Suds' in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Big Dog Ranch Rescue held an adoption event in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday. Guests of the "Pups and Suds" event at Buff City Soap received an up-close look at some of the dogs and puppies available for adoption. Big Dog Ranch Rescue...
cbs12.com
Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
cbs12.com
Man accused of killing pit bull puppy in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man is accused of beating an 8-month-old pit bull puppy to death in Pembroke Pines. Witnesses told police they saw 28-year-old Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. punch, kick, and slam the puppy to the ground at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Two hours later, one witness said they found the puppy's body behind a nearby building and called police.
cbs12.com
Teen missing from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
cbs12.com
Lingering storms Sunday evening, still unsettled for the start of the week
Scattered thunderstorms will continue this evening with the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning, and a few strong wind gusts. The threat exists for some quick rainfall accumulations, leading to isolated pockets of roadway flooding. Storms will end after sunset with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and lows, near...
cbs12.com
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
cbs12.com
Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
cbs12.com
Elections Results Test
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the August 23rd primary, CBS 12 News has been working with the Associated Press to make sure our systems are able to turn around voting results for our local races on-air and online as soon as they are available. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, some of those test numbers – which do not reflect any actual voting – were briefly visible on our screen Friday afternoon.
cbs12.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Officer involved in fatal crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (CBS12) — A Coconut Creek police officer was involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning. The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer. Investigators say the collision occurred just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.
cbs12.com
Early voting for Florida Primary starts Saturday in several local counties
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Primary Election is less than two weeks away and there’s a lot of important races on the ballot. It’s when voters will decide which Democrats will face off against Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Starting Saturday, August 13,...
cbs12.com
PBSO: Suspect in school bus crash admitted targeting banks for fraudulent withdrawals
The man arrested after a school bus crash in Wellington hits told investigators he and his accomplices hit banks all over in an effort to steal money from people's accounts with fraudulent IDs and credit cards. David Alton Daniels, Jr., 45, faces a long list of charges including forgery of...
cbs12.com
'I will burn your trailer and kill you' threat lands man in jail for 5th time in a year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The story behind a man's arrest this week isn't complicated, but it's his fifth in Palm Beach County in the past year, and deals with his fourth, when he was charged with four counts involving domestic battery. He and his alleged victim have...
Comments / 0