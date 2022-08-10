ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of killing pit bull puppy in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida man is accused of beating an 8-month-old pit bull puppy to death in Pembroke Pines. Witnesses told police they saw 28-year-old Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. punch, kick, and slam the puppy to the ground at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Two hours later, one witness said they found the puppy's body behind a nearby building and called police.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Education
City
Plantation, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
cbs12.com

Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes are closed after a crash on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Okeechobee Boulevard and Bee Line Highway. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Veteran#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dwyer Football
cbs12.com

Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Elections Results Test

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the August 23rd primary, CBS 12 News has been working with the Associated Press to make sure our systems are able to turn around voting results for our local races on-air and online as soon as they are available. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, some of those test numbers – which do not reflect any actual voting – were briefly visible on our screen Friday afternoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family

A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
PALM CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs12.com

Officer involved in fatal crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (CBS12) — A Coconut Creek police officer was involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning. The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer. Investigators say the collision occurred just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy