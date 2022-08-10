Read full article on original website
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
Family asks for answers during vigil after fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held for a Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Aug. 6, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at the time. Officers were called to a report that a man was lying dead in the median of I-64 near the Cochran Hill tunnels around 1:30 p.m. Once on scene, LMPD's Traffic Unit determined he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Madison Police Arrest Two Women On Narcotics Charges
August 9, 2022, Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith and his K-9 partner Colt were requested at Ivy Tech College, in reference to possible narcotic activity. Upon arrival, Officer Smith was met by college security personnel, and informed of possible drug activity between two female individuals who arrived by car, and an inmate worker from the DOC.
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
One person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person died in a firey crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway several hours early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The incident was called in just after 4 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson. This content is imported from...
3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
Man killed in crash on Rose Island Road in Prospect
OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening. Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
3 hurt in crash after Harrison County, Indiana, police pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
1 person dies after fatal car crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and a Louisville woman was charged with murder after a car crash on the Watterson Expressway at Breckenridge Lane. LMPD said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to a call of a car crash on the Watterson Expressway approaching Breckenridge Lane.
Man charged after stolen car pursuit ends in crash on I-64
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Part of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana has reopened after a crash that stemmed from a stolen vehicle pursuit. Harrison County Sheriff's Department has identified the driver as Bryan Mays. They said he had two active felony warrants out of Kentucky. Police said Mays fled...
Avoca man flees the scene after crashing into mailbox, arrest made
BEDFORD – An Avoca man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Department dispatch received an emergency call from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reporting a red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically, hitting a mailbox and fleeing the scene at 5465 US 50. Dispatch advised the vehicle had...
Man facing new charges after police find drugs in his sock while being processed at the Lawrence County Jail
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officer was called to the jail after jail staff located fentanyl on an inmate, 38-year-old James Ingram on May 26, 2022. Ingram had recently been arrested on an out-of-county warrant. The officer...
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN
First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
IMPD 'Paint and Protect' program aims to help stop catalytic converter thefts
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is hosting an event to try to prevent catalytic converter thefts. They will paint them in bright colors and mark it with your license plate.
Autopsy report released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter
On Friday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Officer released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.
