LI nurse 'desperately fighting' after being admitted to NYU Langone Hospital with heart condition

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A local nurse who was on the frontlines during the pandemic is critically ill and may be in need of a new heart.

Joanne Drenckhahn, a nurse and mother of two is now in the fight of her life.

Drenckhahn was suddenly admitted to the emergency room at NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola last week with a heart condition. On Tuesday, she was in critical condition.

Friends and coworkers who spoke with News 12 just outside the emergency room where Drenckhahn worked for 20 years, are asking the community to support Joanne and her family who are going through this difficult time.

Felicia Zwerleine told News 12, “She is desperately fighting her way back to health and that’s why we’re here tonight. We’re here as a united front in front of a place where she touched so many lives.”

News 12 is told they are going to continue to run blood tests and monitor Drenckhahn’s vitals to assess if her heart strengthens.

Zwerleine says, “She has touched countless lives and we are here asking everybody to help, pray, support her family and help us get them through this difficult time.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser set up for Drenckhahn and her family, visit this website .

Sara Connors
4d ago

A nurse then she was vaccinated. She has to detox from all metals. research it. Epson salts ...put in bath and soak. Get the foot bath that takes all metals out. Just wait till vaccinated people learn of this plan planned decades ago.

Lady ReBorn
4d ago

✊🏽💪🏾🙌🏽💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏽💪🏾💗🕊🎶😷I know the Patient/Family feelings because I'm an Open Heart Surgery Survivor. I had Surgery at 8, I'm now 66yo!

DIANE Mateoacosta
4d ago

people listen up just because someone is not feeling well doesn't mean covid related or vaccines related let's get passed this nonsense

