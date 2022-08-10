LI nurse 'desperately fighting' after being admitted to NYU Langone Hospital with heart condition

A local nurse who was on the frontlines during the pandemic is critically ill and may be in need of a new heart.

Joanne Drenckhahn, a nurse and mother of two is now in the fight of her life.

Drenckhahn was suddenly admitted to the emergency room at NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola last week with a heart condition. On Tuesday, she was in critical condition.

Friends and coworkers who spoke with News 12 just outside the emergency room where Drenckhahn worked for 20 years, are asking the community to support Joanne and her family who are going through this difficult time.

Felicia Zwerleine told News 12, “She is desperately fighting her way back to health and that’s why we’re here tonight. We’re here as a united front in front of a place where she touched so many lives.”

News 12 is told they are going to continue to run blood tests and monitor Drenckhahn’s vitals to assess if her heart strengthens.

Zwerleine says, “She has touched countless lives and we are here asking everybody to help, pray, support her family and help us get them through this difficult time.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser set up for Drenckhahn and her family, visit this website .