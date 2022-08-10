Oxford High parents left with more questions after school board reveals safety plan for fall

(FOX 2) - Close to 7,000 people severely injured in car accidents have been discharged from the hospital since Michigan's new auto reform law went into effect last year. A survey of Michigan care providers found a 43% decline in capacity to care for patients who suffer catastrophic injuries after being in a car crash. The state's reform to car insurance has also caused a loss of revenue for providers, leading to more than 4,000 health care workers losing their job over the past year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO