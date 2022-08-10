Oxford High parents left with more questions after school board reveals safety plan for fall

Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
GLWA water main break still impacts 7 communities; expected to be fixed in two weeks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An estimated 133,000 people in 7 communities are still impacted by the water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility. 935,000 people in 23 communities were initially impacted on Saturday when the break was first discovered. Updated map of the communities...
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
Michigan hunters required to report killed deer to the DNR this season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources this season. The need for precise data was a big motivator to make this change, the DNR said. "The decline in response rate to our post-season mail...
Suspect of deadly assault at Orion Twp GM plant arraigned on open murder charge
ORION TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a fatal assault at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township was arraigned in court Saturday morning on an open murder charge. 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond in the Oakland County...
Matt DePerno, GOP candidate for attorney general denies he was in possession of a voter tabulator
(FOX 2) - The likely Republican candidate for state Attorney General denied having access to election tabulators in the aftermath of the 2020 election, disputing the results of an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office. Matt DePerno was among nine people named in an investigation that...
No-contact recommendations lifted in Huron River chemical spill
FOX 2 - Officials have lifted the no-contact recommendations with the Huron River after a recent to Tribar toxic chemical spill originating in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that the amount of chromium released to the river is not at a risk level for human health on Friday, although sampling will continue.
Michigan auto insurance reform accelerating patient discharges and job cuts, survey says
(FOX 2) - Close to 7,000 people severely injured in car accidents have been discharged from the hospital since Michigan's new auto reform law went into effect last year. A survey of Michigan care providers found a 43% decline in capacity to care for patients who suffer catastrophic injuries after being in a car crash. The state's reform to car insurance has also caused a loss of revenue for providers, leading to more than 4,000 health care workers losing their job over the past year.
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed over high bacteria levels
(FOX 2) - Heading into the weekend, there are four beach closures and another seven contamination advisories in effect across Michigan. Three of the closures were reported in Southeast Michigan lakes, including two in Oakland County and one in Washtenaw County. Independence Lake near Dexter was first shutdown Thursday for E. coli bacteria levels.
Wrong-way driver abandons vehicle on I-75, drives stolen Jeep through garage door before chase
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-75 in northern Michigan, they found the car because the driver fled and stole a Jeep. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was seen going the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 4. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned, and received reports of a man seen running across the road.
Woman killed by a flying umbrella on a South Carolina beach
A 63-year-old beachgoer died Wednesday after being struck by a wind-driven umbrella along the Atlantic Ocean in Garden City Beach, South Carolina, authorities reported. Horry County police said Tammy Perreault was in a beach access area when an umbrella from a nearby hotel was picked up off the ground and thrown into the victim.
Sun and no humidity in Southeast Michigan Friday before possible showers Saturday
(FOX 2) - Another gorgeous day on tap Friday before we introduce a few shower chances heading into the weekend. Friday will be a copy of Thursday: sunshine, no humidity and more sunshine. The one minor difference is that the wind on Friday will be fall, settling into a range of 5-10 mph.
Gaps in Arizona border wall to be filled with double-stacked shipping containers
YUMA, Ariz. - Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order to immediately close gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall in Yuma. The border wall will be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers will be welded together, according to a news release. Construction to...
