hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Hogs WR room, HS football starting soon
In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.
hogville.net
WATCH: Pittman, Jefferson, and Pool talk Saturday’s scrimmage and fall camp progress
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the first scrimmage of fall camp, Head Coach Sam Pittman sat down to talk about the morning’s highlights. He also went over fall camp progression, battles in different rooms, and what he seeing from who. KJ Jefferson and Bumper Pool jumped in after...
hogville.net
WATCH: Musselman, Dunning Jr, & Black postgame pressers vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano
The Arkansas Razorbacks bounce back with a big defensive game versus Orange 1 Basket Bassano. Holding them to only 54 points after giving up 86 points to Team Catalan a game before. Nick Smith Jr. led the way with 20 points of his own, while Anthony Black threw down some thunderous dunks. Listen to the postgame pressers after the Hogs third win on their foreign tour. They play their last game on Monday against the Bakken Bears at noon central time.
hogville.net
Pooh Paul Ready For Extensive Action at Linebacker
FAYETTEVILLE — Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. redshirted at Arkansas last fall, but now is ready to possibly see extended action. Paul, 6-1, 230, did see action in four games thus preserving his redshirt season. He faced Georgia Southern, UAPB, Missouri and then Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Paul the Razorbacks defeated Penn State 24-10. Following Friday’s practice, Paul talked about the strides he made after redshirting in 2021 learning behind Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool.
hogville.net
KJ Jefferson, Sam Pittman Impressed with WRs
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson and the offense had a productive scrimmage on Saturday as the team prepares for the season opener three weeks from today. Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the team to a 9-4...
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2023 5-star Arkansas target Baye Fall’s all star game performance; plus UA visit updates
LITTLE ROCK — While the Arkansas Razorbacks are busy competing in Europe this weekend, you can bet the Hogs coaching staff is keeping tabs on 2023 priority 5-star recruiting target Baye Fall, who also had a game this weekend. Fall (6-10 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo.,...
hogville.net
Arkansas Preps For Saturday’s Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its seventh preseason practice on Thursday with three periods open to the media. The Razorbacks will scrimmage on Saturday morning and it will be closed to the media completely. Sam Pittman talked about the scrimmage and if it would impact the depth chart. “I think...
