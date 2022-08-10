ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Hogs WR room, HS football starting soon

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.
WATCH: Musselman, Dunning Jr, & Black postgame pressers vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano

The Arkansas Razorbacks bounce back with a big defensive game versus Orange 1 Basket Bassano. Holding them to only 54 points after giving up 86 points to Team Catalan a game before. Nick Smith Jr. led the way with 20 points of his own, while Anthony Black threw down some thunderous dunks. Listen to the postgame pressers after the Hogs third win on their foreign tour. They play their last game on Monday against the Bakken Bears at noon central time.
Pooh Paul Ready For Extensive Action at Linebacker

FAYETTEVILLE — Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. redshirted at Arkansas last fall, but now is ready to possibly see extended action. Paul, 6-1, 230, did see action in four games thus preserving his redshirt season. He faced Georgia Southern, UAPB, Missouri and then Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Paul the Razorbacks defeated Penn State 24-10. Following Friday’s practice, Paul talked about the strides he made after redshirting in 2021 learning behind Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool.
KJ Jefferson, Sam Pittman Impressed with WRs

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson and the offense had a productive scrimmage on Saturday as the team prepares for the season opener three weeks from today. Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the team to a 9-4...
Arkansas Preps For Saturday’s Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its seventh preseason practice on Thursday with three periods open to the media. The Razorbacks will scrimmage on Saturday morning and it will be closed to the media completely. Sam Pittman talked about the scrimmage and if it would impact the depth chart. “I think...
