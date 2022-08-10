The Arkansas Razorbacks bounce back with a big defensive game versus Orange 1 Basket Bassano. Holding them to only 54 points after giving up 86 points to Team Catalan a game before. Nick Smith Jr. led the way with 20 points of his own, while Anthony Black threw down some thunderous dunks. Listen to the postgame pressers after the Hogs third win on their foreign tour. They play their last game on Monday against the Bakken Bears at noon central time.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO