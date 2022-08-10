Read full article on original website
Law enforcement logs Aug. 11-13
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:03 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 900 block of N. 8th Street. At 11:06 p.m. police took a report on a rock throwing incident. Aug. 13. At 2:06 a.m. extra patrol was requested for the 1000 block of...
Jail bookings August 4-10
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Aug. 4-10 include:. Kimberly Ray Aexlson, 23, Newkirk, embezzlement of bank funds. Stacy Louise Bailey, 36, Ponca City, domestic assault and battery. Christopher Barnard, 42, aggravated assault and battery. Johnathan Brasher, 29, Tonkawa, drug charges. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw Hold. Thomas...
Court date set for OKC woman accused of stealing vehicle and abandoned it in Ponca City
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for an Oklahoma City woman accused of stealing a vehicle, driving to Ponca City and starting a fire. Krishna Marie Bannister, 52, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.
