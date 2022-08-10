ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023

OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW

There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Sneaking a peak, please keep your eyes on the road. Gregory Gowen on August 13, 2022 - 14:19...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Airplane#Parades#Aircraft#The Ohio State University#Ohio State
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE

Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Outsider.com

WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying

The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
BreakingAC

Philly man arrested with loaded gun in Atlantic City

A Philadelphia man was arrested after police allegedly saw him trying to conceal a gun as he walked onto the Boardwalk on Sunday night. Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, was with a group when Officers Christopher Campbell and Riley Flynn saw him from their post in the 1600 block of the Boardwalk near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND ROAD CLOSURE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 400 block of Manchester Blvd. Medivac is being set up to transport the rider to Jersey Shore. Manchester Blvd is closed at Hilltop. Please avoid the area. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. NextLANOKA HARBOR: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy