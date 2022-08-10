ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Part of Route 85 closed after pickup truck crashes into telephone pole in Waterford

By Kimberly Drelich
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

Waterford — Route 85 was closed late Tuesday between Lakes Pond Road in Waterford and Turner Road in Montville after a pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole, police said.

The crash at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday caused no injuries, said Waterford Police Sgt. Matt Fedor. It happened roughly in the area between the town line and 1153 Hartford Turnpike.

The telephone pole snapped, and wires are hanging over the road as a result of the crash. Frontier Communications estimates the road will be closed for five to six hours, Fedor said a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterford police advised on its Facebook page that an alternate route is Lakes Pond Road to Butlertown Road to Sachatello Industrial Drive.

k.drelich@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CT
Waterford, CT
Crime & Safety
Montville, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Montville, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterford Police Sgt#Frontier Communications#K Drelich Theday Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
310
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy