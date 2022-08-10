Part of Route 85 closed after pickup truck crashes into telephone pole in Waterford

Waterford — Route 85 was closed late Tuesday between Lakes Pond Road in Waterford and Turner Road in Montville after a pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole, police said.

The crash at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday caused no injuries, said Waterford Police Sgt. Matt Fedor. It happened roughly in the area between the town line and 1153 Hartford Turnpike.

The telephone pole snapped, and wires are hanging over the road as a result of the crash. Frontier Communications estimates the road will be closed for five to six hours, Fedor said a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterford police advised on its Facebook page that an alternate route is Lakes Pond Road to Butlertown Road to Sachatello Industrial Drive.

