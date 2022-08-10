Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Normangee ISD grows in enrollment before upcoming school year
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -There will be quite a few new faces in the halls of Normangee ISD schools this upcoming school year. Jackie Embry teaches 2nd grade at Normangee Elementary. She has taught for a total of 19 years in her teaching career, 17 of those years being in Normangee ISD.
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
KBTX.com
Bryan churches send blessings to BISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
KBTX.com
Goldstar Barbers hosting free back to school haircuts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s something people can check off their back to school to do list: a fresh haircut! Goldstar Barbers is giving back to the community by giving kids free haircuts. Goldstar owner Mike Espitia joined First News at Four to discuss the event. He says...
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD implements new security measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
KBTX.com
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend. On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!
Camp Periwinkle is saving Texas children's lives one week at a time
BURTON, Texas — Camp Periwinkle is a week-long overnight camp for children ages 7-15 who are currently being treated or previously treated for cancer at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. It returned to in-person this summer for the first time since 2019. "What we try to do is give...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Health Science Center Closed Due To A Call Of A Suspicious Package
A Wednesday noon hour call to Texas A&M police (UPD) reporting a suspicious package in a laboratory on the second floor of a health science center (HSC) building led to an evacuation and inspection of all four HSC buildings. UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson said the all clear was given at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000
Hey there.... I saw you staring at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm your new home and, as you can see, I'm what you've been searching for. Built in 2019, I'm one of the youngest on the market- even my roof was replaced last summer. My garage has enough room for 2 vehicles, and is deep enough to park a truck. Inside, my floor plan is open and split, and my extra bedrooms share a jack-and jill style bathroom. My kitchen, dining room, and livingroom are all open, spacious, and ready for entertaining (did you see how many butts will fit on that couch?!). I'm often told my kitchen is my best feature, but my master suite is what made my seller fall for me. The room is HUGE and leads to a dreamy bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanities, and a MASSIVE closet. Like what you see so far? Wait until you see my backside! My patio is covered and I only have neighbors on one side! There's no way I'll be on the market long- you should schedule a showing appointment today!
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $780,000
Care and quality go into every Magruder Home, and this one is no different. Located in the desirable Pebble Creek community, this impressive 2 story split plan 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with flex room and study offers plenty of space to grow. The open concept floor plan emphasizes natural light. The custom-designed kitchen features a large island/eating bar, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, farmhouse sink, gas cooktop, and large walk-in pantry. The formal dining room and grand living room have easy access to the covered entertainment area outside. The secluded primary bedroom with pop-up ceiling boasts a spacious en suite bathroom with quartz counters, separate vanities, Roman tub, zero threshold walk-in shower with dual shower heads, as well as an enormous walk-in closet! Two bedrooms share a full bathroom with shower/tub combo and separate vanities. The second floor features a huge bedroom/bonus room with full bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. This elegant craftsman home has everything you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: a stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, with the integrity and reputation to back their work!
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN CALDWELL CONCERT SERIES CONCLUDES SATURDAY
Caldwell Main Street will host the third and final performance of its annual summer concert series tomorrow (Saturday) night. The Brown Sugar Band will play a blend of Motown, R&B, old school rock ‘n roll and the hits of today from 8 to 11 p.m. on the square of the Burleson County Courthouse.
Bryan police say Blinn College hostage situation 'unsubstantiated'
The Bryan Police Department reported Friday morning of a possible situation.
Iola ISD shares their safety plan after Uvalde shooting
IOLA, Texas — After the events of the Uvalde school shooting in May, some school districts have shared with parents and students about their protection plans ahead of the upcoming school year. Iola ISD is one of several school districts in Grimes County and the Brazos Valley to have...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four...
Back-to-school supply drive organized by Robertson County groups
HEARNE, Texas — CRRC Robertson County and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Community Coalition organized a back-to-school supply drive on August 1 at Hearne Elementary School. The event was held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In the first two hours of operation, Tim Charron, Executive Director of the...
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
Battalion Texas AM
Dog days of summer: Bryan Animal Center offering free microchipping, vaccinations
For pet owners, stress and heartbreak can be prevented with a little time and a small poke. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 13, the Bryan Animal Center will be giving away free rabies vaccinations and microchips for pets at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. Prior-registration is not required and both services will be provided in order of arrival. All animals brought must be in a crate or leashed in order to receive either service, according to the event website. The event is only for Bryan residents, who must bring proof of residency, which could include a Bryan Texas Utilities bill or a valid government ID.
