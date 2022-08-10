Read full article on original website
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
Attendance was up for the last day of the Custer County Fair
HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
Rallygoers share their experience as they pack up to head home
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants...
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Grape Salad
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On these hot summer days, who doesn’t want something cold, sweet and delicious?. Well, this grape salad does the trick, and I promise you will be big hit at your next potluck or BBQ. First, combine a package of cream cheese that has been...
Douglas looks for improvement with a new head coach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Douglas football team is ready to take the field with a new head coach this season. Former assistant Will Velez takes over as the new leader. The Patriots open the season August 26th when they host Belle Fourche.
Koch takes over as New Underwood head coach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The New Underwood football team has a new head coach this season. Former offensive coordinator Cameron Koch replaces Brady Carmichael as the Tigers top man. New Underwood opens the season next Thursday when it hosts Harding County.
Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see somewhat lower temperatures the next few days as the hog summer ridge shifts east. Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will bring a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend on into the first of next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.
Stevens soccer teams win season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys soccer team opened the season by defeating Brookings 2-1. The Lady Raiders knocked off the Bobcats 6-0. `
Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
