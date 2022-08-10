ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more

Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Harvest a New North" event aims to change North Minneapolis narrative away from violence

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the start of the school year just weeks away, efforts are underway to change the narrative in North Minneapolis. "Harvest a New North" is an effort to spread faith, hope and love throughout the community, focusing on the opportunities for growth and not so much the violence that can spread fear.A coalition of churches and community groups are working together, bringing community together to celebrate a new way of thinking, on the cusp of the new school year.Among other things, "Harvest a New North" is also a push to celebrate the opportunities that are available to families...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Considers Relaxing Garbage Can Storage Ordinance

Brooklyn Park is collecting feedback on a proposed change to its waste container storage ordinance. Under the proposed change, garbage cans could be stored along the side of single- and two-family properties. The city’s current ordinance allows garbage cans to be stored inside a garage or in the back yard. Trash containers can also be placed by the curb starting at 3 p.m. before collection day.
Brooklyn Park, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Historical Society Honors Longtime Volunteers

The Golden Valley Historical Society honored longtime volunteers and public servants Don and Mary Anderson by naming the chapel at the Little White Church in their honor. Mary Anderson served as Golden Valley mayor for 13 years. Don Anderson served as secretary with the Historical Society for 30 years. The...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns

Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
NEW HOPE, MN
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
monitorsaintpaul.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit

Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Business Spotlight: Trap House Chicken

You haven’t had chicken until you’ve tried Trap House Chicken (THC). The MSR recently met up with owner Herbert A. Baker in the parking lot of the Minnoco gas station at 7820 Lakeland Drive, Brooklyn Park, MN. Baker’s Trap House Chicken food truck was parked outside in the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
bulletin-news.com

Ilhan Omar Calls Minneapolis Mayor ‘Incompetent’ In Public Spat

Between centrist-liberal Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, there is no love lost. Following the congresswoman’s close victory in the primary on Tuesday, the two are now publicly arguing. Frey gave his support to Don Samuels, Omar’s pro-police opponent, the week before the election. Even though...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Funeral services announced for Clyde Turner

The family has announced that a funeral service for Gopher basketball great Clyde Turner has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1 pm. The service will be held at Washburn-McReavy in Edina, MN (5000 W 50th & Hwy 100). A visitation will also take place on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-8 pm, at the same location.
EDINA, MN
mspmag.com

A Survey of the Hottest Spicy Foods in the Twin Cities

You know what helps you cool off on a steamy summer day? A good sweat. From the inside. There’s actual science that says eating spicy* foods helps regulate the body’s temp and cools you down (though your mouth and intestines might disagree). There’s a pervasive myth that Minnesotans think ketchup is a spice. Pshhht. Sure, some such Minnesotans exist, but as a whole, we have plenty of restaurants and eaters that prove this false on the daily. We’ve appealed to many of them to help us create this proof-of-spice story, which should light many a mouth on fire, no matter where you are on your path to hot-headed nirvana. Seek the heat, friends: The hot life is a good one.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

One killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV. Officials are continuing to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

