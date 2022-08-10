Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more
Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
Workers at downtown Minneapolis Trader Joe's vote to become 2nd in nation to unionize
Employees at the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis have voted to unionize, making them the second location in the country to do so. The union, Trader Joe’s United, was formed after a 55-5 vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board Friday. Workers at the grocery store...
"Harvest a New North" event aims to change North Minneapolis narrative away from violence
MINNEAPOLIS -- With the start of the school year just weeks away, efforts are underway to change the narrative in North Minneapolis. "Harvest a New North" is an effort to spread faith, hope and love throughout the community, focusing on the opportunities for growth and not so much the violence that can spread fear.A coalition of churches and community groups are working together, bringing community together to celebrate a new way of thinking, on the cusp of the new school year.Among other things, "Harvest a New North" is also a push to celebrate the opportunities that are available to families...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Considers Relaxing Garbage Can Storage Ordinance
Brooklyn Park is collecting feedback on a proposed change to its waste container storage ordinance. Under the proposed change, garbage cans could be stored along the side of single- and two-family properties. The city’s current ordinance allows garbage cans to be stored inside a garage or in the back yard. Trash containers can also be placed by the curb starting at 3 p.m. before collection day.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Historical Society Honors Longtime Volunteers
The Golden Valley Historical Society honored longtime volunteers and public servants Don and Mary Anderson by naming the chapel at the Little White Church in their honor. Mary Anderson served as Golden Valley mayor for 13 years. Don Anderson served as secretary with the Historical Society for 30 years. The...
knsiradio.com
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
ccxmedia.org
Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns
Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis mayor criticizes Ilhan Omar for 'making it about' herself after narrow primary win
Minneapolis’s Democratic mayor didn’t hold back after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) narrowly survived a primary challenge on Tuesday, attributing the congresswoman’s near-defeat to what he said was her inability to “work with other people” and her lack of “urgency to do the work.”. Mayor...
monitorsaintpaul.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit
Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black Business Spotlight: Trap House Chicken
You haven’t had chicken until you’ve tried Trap House Chicken (THC). The MSR recently met up with owner Herbert A. Baker in the parking lot of the Minnoco gas station at 7820 Lakeland Drive, Brooklyn Park, MN. Baker’s Trap House Chicken food truck was parked outside in the...
bulletin-news.com
Ilhan Omar Calls Minneapolis Mayor ‘Incompetent’ In Public Spat
Between centrist-liberal Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, there is no love lost. Following the congresswoman’s close victory in the primary on Tuesday, the two are now publicly arguing. Frey gave his support to Don Samuels, Omar’s pro-police opponent, the week before the election. Even though...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Funeral services announced for Clyde Turner
The family has announced that a funeral service for Gopher basketball great Clyde Turner has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1 pm. The service will be held at Washburn-McReavy in Edina, MN (5000 W 50th & Hwy 100). A visitation will also take place on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-8 pm, at the same location.
Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities
Gov. Tim Walz said the increased presence of state law enforcement in the Twin Cities is here to stay until further notice. The governor was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and officers from different agencies in the state during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The decision...
mspmag.com
A Survey of the Hottest Spicy Foods in the Twin Cities
You know what helps you cool off on a steamy summer day? A good sweat. From the inside. There’s actual science that says eating spicy* foods helps regulate the body’s temp and cools you down (though your mouth and intestines might disagree). There’s a pervasive myth that Minnesotans think ketchup is a spice. Pshhht. Sure, some such Minnesotans exist, but as a whole, we have plenty of restaurants and eaters that prove this false on the daily. We’ve appealed to many of them to help us create this proof-of-spice story, which should light many a mouth on fire, no matter where you are on your path to hot-headed nirvana. Seek the heat, friends: The hot life is a good one.
fox9.com
Walz: State will keep police reinforcements in Minneapolis 'as long as it's necessary'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will keep reinforcements in Minneapolis indefinitely to help the city's depleted police department curb violent crime, a move his Republican challenger said came too late. "We’ve never seen this number of them used before nor this length of time,...
One killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV. Officials are continuing to...
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
