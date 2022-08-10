Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Idaho launches new way for Deaf, hard-of-hearing to communicate with law enforcement
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Northwest ADA Center of Idaho and law enforcement have developed a new communication card. The new card, which can be stored inside a vehicle, includes pictures that deaf and hard-of-hearing people can point to and help them more easily communicate with law enforcement.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho Department of Corrections searching for walkaway from Boise worksite
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community on Saturday. Michael Frangesh was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8 a.m. on Aug. 13. He...
KHQ Right Now
Harmful bacteria found in Fernan Lake in Idaho
FERNAN LAKE, Idaho - Idaho health officials are warning the public to use caution in and around Fernan Lake after a recent sampling found the presence of harmful bacteria. The presence of cyanobacteria, aka harmful algae blooms are known to produce harmful toxins when collected in high concentrations. They may appear as scum that cause thick green mats along the water's shoreline.
KHQ Right Now
The Inland NW is getting a much needed break from the crazy weather this weekend: no more golf ball sized hail!
A very mild weekend leads into a seasonable week ahead for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures sticking in the 90s!. The Spokane and northern Idaho region has seen a break from the thunderstorms, golf ball sized hail, and wind this weekend, as the skies have cleared and conditions have calmed down.
KHQ Right Now
More severe thunderstorms possible for Friday
Looks like we could have another very busy day on our hands, as another round of severe thunderstorms have already started to take shape. As of right now, most of the severe storms are forming over the southern panhandle and moving NE into Montana. Remember, a severe storm is classified as such when it is producing wind gusts OVER 58mph and/or 1" diameter hail. Latest forecasts today show some of the strongest potential storms over the Idaho Panhandle could be capable of up to 70mph gusts and 1.5" hail, both of which could do extensive damage, similar to what we saw on Thursday.
