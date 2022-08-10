Looks like we could have another very busy day on our hands, as another round of severe thunderstorms have already started to take shape. As of right now, most of the severe storms are forming over the southern panhandle and moving NE into Montana. Remember, a severe storm is classified as such when it is producing wind gusts OVER 58mph and/or 1" diameter hail. Latest forecasts today show some of the strongest potential storms over the Idaho Panhandle could be capable of up to 70mph gusts and 1.5" hail, both of which could do extensive damage, similar to what we saw on Thursday.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO