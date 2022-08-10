ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

10-year-old boy survives I-25 crash that killed mom

By Nicole Fierro
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxrnC_0hBE9yK500

MEAD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A deadly crash had Interstate 25 closed for much of Monday night between Denver and Fort Collins, at the Mead exit in Weld County.

Megan Arneson, 32, of Loveland was killed when a big rig hauling a piece of construction equipment hit an overpass , causing major damage and leading to the crash.

John Morgan and Sarah Blair tell FOX31 they were on the interstate right by Arneson when the truck crashed into the bridge.

“We saw a big plume. It looked like dust, like just a huge cloud of dust,” Blair said. “And then suddenly, it looked like she had just careened off the road really quickly.”

Blair said she noticed that a woman in the driver’s seat of the white car did not look OK.

“We just ran out of the car and ran towards the SUV and that’s when we saw the child in the back climbing to the front seat to get his mom’s phone,” Blair said. “And we just realized that he should not be in the car.”

Study: 31 Colorado hospitals not complying with price transparency law

Blair and Mortan said they took the 10-year-old boy out of the crashed car and brought him to sit inside theirs with their children until medics could make it to the scene.

“He started naming his address and his mom’s name and her age, all the information you teach your kids, like here’s what you’re saying in an emergency,” Blair said. “And then he just he was like, ‘A brick came through the windshield and my mom couldn’t see.’”

“He just kept asking my kids, ‘Is my mom going to be OK? Why aren’t they taking her out of the car?'” Blair said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Arneson died at the scene. Officials said her white SUV was behind a semi truck hauling a track hoe. The track hoe had its arm up and crashed into the bridge and sent concrete right into Arneson’s windshield.

Officials said the truck driver pulled over and stayed on the scene. There have been no charges filed at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

A friend of Arneson told FOX31 she was a single mother and her son was her world. Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help her family after the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
9News

2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Traffic Accident
9NEWS

Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman killed in I-25 crash identified

A Loveland woman killed in a crash on I-25 earlier this week has been identified. The coroner’s office said she is 32-year-old Megan Arneson. Police said Arneson was killed by concrete debris that came through the windshield of her vehicle after a semi-truck hauling a tractor that struck the overpass by Weld County 34 near Mead Monday night. Arneson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old boy in Arneson’s SUV was also hurt. So far, the driver of the truck hasn’t been charged in connection with the crash that shuttered both sides of the interstate for hours while engineers inspected the structural integrity of the overpass.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy