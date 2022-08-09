Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gov. Brian Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits
California residents are being urged to conserve energy Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. as much of the state is expected to see extreme heat through the end of the week. The California Independent System Operator on Tuesday issued a statewide Flex Alert, which is a request for residents...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air during a North Carolina flight was 'visibly upset' and possibly sick prior to departing without a parachute, NTSB says
The co-pilot who fell to his death after getting off an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been sick and was described as "visibly upset" prior to exiting the plane without a parachute, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation and Safety Board. Two people -- a...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former US Rep. TJ Cox indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges
Former US Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, has been indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges related in part to campaign donations, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. Cox pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday afternoon, following his arrest hours before at the Fresno...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
2 killed, 5 injured when a plane carrying French tourists crashed in Utah's Lake Powell, officials say
A tour plane carrying six French tourists and a pilot crashed into Lake Powell in Utah Saturday, killing two people and injuring five others, officials said. Witnesses called the National Park Service Dispatch to report the crash around 5:20 p.m., the Kane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.
Comments / 0