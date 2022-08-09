ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air during a North Carolina flight was 'visibly upset' and possibly sick prior to departing without a parachute, NTSB says

The co-pilot who fell to his death after getting off an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been sick and was described as "visibly upset" prior to exiting the plane without a parachute, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation and Safety Board. Two people -- a...
