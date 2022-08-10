ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local groups demand changes to Bayfront Parkway Project

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoimP_0hBE8uky00

The push is on for local groups in Erie that are demanding that the Bayfront Parkway Project be changed.

It’s an effort that has continued for years, but Tuesday night they held a meeting at the Blasco Library in order to talk to residents in hopes that they will sign a petition form.

These groups just want the design to change in order to limit the amount of pollution that the area might get from heavy traffic.

People were busy signing petitions on Tuesday night in an effort to change the plans to the 76 to 86 million dollar Bayfront Parkway Project.

Their main concern is the amount of pollution they said will be in the air from the potential heavy traffic.

The totals for the 2022 Erie Gives Day

“The more traffic along the waterfront, the more pollution. So you are going to have tire dreads that are going to go into the water. Fish are going to swallow it. We have a vibrant fishing industry here that’s going to be affected,” said Juan Llarena, Millcreek Resident.

Local groups that hosted the meeting took action. Connect Urban Erie is supporting the initiative.

The NAACP, along with Pennfuture, supported this initiative back in 2020 when they filed a lawsuit against PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.

“They did not give the people of color a voice at the table which is consistent of the history of the construction of the Bayfront highway and east side connector. They have excluded the people of color from decision making,” said Gary Horton, President of NAACP.

“Our concern is that the existing condition of the city is that this highway will not help the city at all,” said Adam Trott, President of Connect Urban Erie.

Residents voice concerns to Millcreek Supervisors over stray cat being killed

While Connect Urban Erie is not against the project, Trott said that he wants things changed a little bit to help the community.

“We want to tweak it to slowing down the traffic having a lot of on grade crossing so that people from all over the low side of Erie can just walk across to the waterfront they see,” said Trott.

The petition will be sent to PennDOT to reevaluate the design.

We also spoke with the Press Officer from PennDOT, Jill Harry.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

She said that they always welcome public input about the project, and for the public to see more about this the final designs will be announced on August 24 at 3 p.m. at the Port Authority Building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of August 15, 2022

A job fair focused on maintenance-related employment opportunities will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Erie County facility on Peach Street. Additional fairs are planned throughout northwest Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Find the complete list of events and details on applying for vacancies at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local business celebrates 814 Day in Erie

Sunday was 814 Day as local businesses and community members celebrated all around Erie in various ways. Here is more on what people are doing on this special day. 814 Day is all about celebrating all things Erie. This day features a slate of events that people can enjoy. The date August 14 has a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police celebrate 20 years of Operation Nighthawk

Pennsylvania State Police conducts a variety of enforcement initiatives throughout the year in order to keep Pennsylvania roadways safe. One of said initiatives is known as Operation Nighthawk. Operation Nighthawk’s mission is to save lives and deter impaired driving through proactive patrols. In 2022, Operation Nighthawk is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This DUI enforcement detail […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
chautauquatoday.com

ATV Crash in Sherman Lands Pennsylvania Man in Hospital

A man from central Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries suffered in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to an address on French Creek Road at about 3:15 PM. An investigation found that 25-year-old Eli Laramie of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania was operating the ATV on private property when the incident occurred. Laramie was flown by STAT MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. No charges were filed.
SHERMAN, NY
YourErie

Fetterman holds first rally following stroke in Erie

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail, and his first stop was here in Erie. Fetterman was at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie on Friday to hold his first rally after suffering a stroke back in May. There was a large turnout at the John […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#The Blasco Library#Penndot
YourErie

Sunday morning motor vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-90

One stretch of a busy highway was closed down on Sunday morning following a motor vehicle accident. The wreck took place on Sunday morning on the I-90 eastbound lane between Harborcreek and North East just before Exit 41. This wreck reportedly involved one vehicle with multiple people inside. At the time of writing we are […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
erienewsnow.com

Fire Lights Festival Raises Money for Edinboro Firefighters

The Fire Lights Festival kicked off earlier this weekend, with a goal of raising money for the Edinboro's volunteer firefighters. The festival is being held at Wainer Park in Edinboro, near Engine House 39. The festival features several music groups from various genres, group activities, art installations, and vendors. "The...
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Community Mural Unveiled

Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fetterman to campaign in Erie Friday night

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman is holding a rally Friday night at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie. This will be Fetterman’s first event back on the campaign trail since he had a stroke on May 13. The candidate for Senate has noted that […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Motorcycle

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly operating an area man’s motorcycle without permission. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Austin Wayne Sanford in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 12. PSP...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Man airlifted after ATV crash in Sherman

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man was airlifted following an ATV accident in the Town of Sherman on Saturday afternoon. Just after 3:15 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road. Investigation found that 25-year-old Eli Laramie of Boalsburg, Penn. was operating an ATV […]
SHERMAN, NY
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy