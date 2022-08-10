Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
"Celebrate Broadway" returns to Kearney, bringing local and out-of-state talent together
KEARNEY, Neb. — With classical and contemporary musicals, "Celebrate Broadway" returned to Kearney. Crane River Theater Company Artistic Director Steve Barth always had a passion for the performing arts. He pursued a degree at University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL) in theater, directing, and acting. He moved to New York City, where he was directing and acting for eight years.
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
NebraskaTV
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
NebraskaTV
Come and be blessed at Livin Out Loud 2022, Gothenburg
Livin Out Loud is a Free outreach event in a relaxed outdoor setting to promote Christian fellowship and unity in the Body of Christ. Our purpose is to glorify Jesus Christ through Christian music, testimony, and other talents as He provides. For more information:. http://livinoutloud.org/
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Vaccinating your kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may still have questions about vaccines recommended for children. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has some answers. Most parents choose to vaccinate their children according to the recommended schedule. But some parents may...
NebraskaTV
Department of Transportation names Essential Air Service provider for Kearney airport
KEARNEY, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected an Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. In a news release Friday, the City of Kearney said Denver Air Connection has been selected as the Essential Air Service provider. The two-year contract awarded to the air service will begin on Nov. 1.
NebraskaTV
Defense shines in UNK's first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team wrapped up Week 1 of fall camp with their first scrimmage on Saturday. While the Lopers didn't keep score, UNK's defense shined throughout competition, including three consecutive turnovers to start the game. "In practice, we don't get to tackle," said...
NebraskaTV
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
NebraskaTV
GIPS in a 'good spot' when it comes to filling teaching positions for this school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In less than a week, classes are set to start in Grand Island, and after the Thursday night Grand Island Board of Education meeting, substitute teachers will have better wages this school year. In January, the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) filed a complaint with...
