Sunday saw Tampa Bay Rays‘ pitcher Drew Rasmussen very close to making some exceptional MLB history, but he couldn’t quite pull it off. Rasmussen had a perfect game (which would have been only the 24th in MLB history) through eight innings on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, and with an incredibly low pitch count of 79. But he lost that in the top of the ninth against Jorge Mateo, the first batter he faced, who smacked a double on the first pitch he saw.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO