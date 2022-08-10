ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world loves emotion of rookie after long awaited call-up

Wynton Bernard was always a longshot to get to Major League Baseball. In 2012, he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the MLB Draft. His journey from there was anything but smooth. But on Friday, Bernard, now with the Colorado Rockies, completed his long path to the majors.
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
Stunned MLB world reacts to Fernando Tatis Jr. news

Fernando Tatis Jr. has missed the entire season recovering from an offseason wrist injury. He had recently started a rehab assignment and his return to the San Diego Padres appeared imminent. But that return will not happen in 2022, though it’s for an entirely different reason. Jeff Passan of...
Fernando Tatis releases statement following suspension news

It was announced that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for PEDs and would miss the rest of the season. The news was stunning and saddening to the Padres and the entire baseball world. That includes Tatis. Tatis released a statement (per Alden Gonzalez, ESPN) explaining...
Padres’ manager says Fernando Tatis Jr. is “remorseful” after suspension

Another unfortunate setback occurred for the San Diego Padres Friday night when superstar slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended by Major League Baseball for 80 games. That suspension cited Tatis violating the league’s performance-enhancement drug policy by testing positive for an anabolic steroid called Clostebol. Many on the Padres...
Rays’ Drew Rasmussen had a perfect game bid, with a remarkably low pitch count, broken up in the 9th

Sunday saw Tampa Bay Rays‘ pitcher Drew Rasmussen very close to making some exceptional MLB history, but he couldn’t quite pull it off. Rasmussen had a perfect game (which would have been only the 24th in MLB history) through eight innings on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, and with an incredibly low pitch count of 79. But he lost that in the top of the ninth against Jorge Mateo, the first batter he faced, who smacked a double on the first pitch he saw.
Astros’ 1st-round pick carted off after slamming into wall

The Houston Astros selected outfielder Drew Gilbert in the first round (28th overall pick) of the 2022 MLB Draft on July 17. He’s already playing games in the Houston farm system for the Single-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and on Saturday evening, he suffered an injury on a scary play. Gilbert...
Former 49ers coach takes shot at Jimmy Garoppolo

In case you were still wondering if the San Francisco 49ers are committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance and have moved on from former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, a former 49ers coach seemed to say what the franchise has been thinking for some time now. According to “a one-time Niners coach,”...
Minor league baseball manager reacts to robot umpires

Many Major League Baseball fans may be dreaming of the days of robot umpires given all of the terrible calls they’ve witnessed this season (seriously, there have been so many). However, if they want to see what baseball players think of robot umps, they can already find out from the Pacific Coast League.
MLB world reacts to Orioles holding playoff spot

Entering Friday, the Baltimore Orioles were one-half game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final Wild Card spot. Friday also marked the first of a three-game series in Tampa between the Orioles and Rays. So, if Baltimore could win, it would be in playoff position. That’s exactly what happened.
