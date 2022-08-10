Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Sunday Sit Down: Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rodgers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club was created back in February 2020, “Well I’d say five, six years ago, we had several kids in the area, girl mainly that were playing club lacrosse for a Pennsylvania team and they did that for three, four five years and they learned a lot, got to go to a lot of amazing places, some excellent coaching and things like that but they were kind of missing that playing for their state, the whole idea was just to grow the game, grow the game of lacrosse, give the opportunity for girls and boys to be able to play and play more than just the short spring season,” said Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rogers.
WDTV
Gilmer County Titans look to continue playoff success
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Gilmer County Titans return to the field this season after a huge win in the playoffs last year. The team shocked the state, upsetting the number one seed as the 16th seeded team. With that in mind, the team is looking to build on recent historical success.
WDTV
WVU fan day gives Mountaineer faithful a chance to meet the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was fan day in Morgantown Saturday for Mountaineer football fans. 1500 people were in attendance to meet the team and get autographs from their favorite players. For some fans, Morgantown is home, but for the freshman class of 2022, the first football matchup is one for the ages.
WVU is changing their approach to the season opener this year
After not finding success with last year's preseason approach, Head Coach Neal Brown is changing things up leading to the Backyard Brawl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WVU offensive line fueled by Mountain State natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, the offensive line for the Mountaineers has been a talking point. Three players: Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum are from West Virginia. As Milum reflected on his recruitment, he noted the reasons why he stayed in West Virginia...
WDTV
Grafton Bearcats plan to rally behind new head coach Mickey Foley in 2022
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats enter this season following a playoff run under the final year of head coach Rich Bord. Of course, that means there’s a new coach at the helm - Mickey Foley - but he’s not a traditional first year head coach. “I...
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU LB Lance Dixon Compares West Virginia Defense to PSU, What Group Needs to Work On
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon compares the defense he was in at Penn State to what he’s in now at WVU and details what group needs to improve on the most while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on August 13, 2022.
WDTV
Trinity football defined by team’s maturity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Maturity is one word to describe this year’s Trinity football team. “Maturity. That’s the biggest deal for us. Maturity as a coach to prep them the right way, maturity as an athlete to understand how to prepare the right way and to meet those expectations. You know football in November is different than football in August. There’s more at stake, and now they understand that as a program.”
WDTV
North Marion football returns dominant defensive core
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion Huskies return to the field this season after a playoff run that had them falling just short last season. As the Huskies look forward to this year, the path back to the playoffs starts with trust. “It’s your buddies, it’s your guys,” said...
WVU RB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia running back places his name into the portal
WTRF
Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bridgeport Bulldogs are looking to get back to their winning ways and bring back many seniors who are ready to make a statement in 2022. Bridgeport has had its struggles in recent seasons. The team went 3-6 last season. Head Coach Fred Ray admits that his offensive line has underclassmen but he feels they’re up to the challenge.
WDTV
South Harrison Football Preview
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly 50% of the South Harrison football team this year features seniors. With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, they’re ready to build early momentum this fall. “We cannot beat ourselves that’s the one team we can’t afford to let us...
Between The Eers: WVU Football Schedule Breakdown
Another episode of Between the Eers has been released.
WDTV
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers. This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m....
WDTV
Back-to-School pool party held for special needs kids
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A back-to-school party for a good cause. With students heading back to school soon, what better way to start the school year off with a pool party at the Glenville state pool?. This isn’t just any pool party. It’s for a great cause, kids with special...
WDTV
New Glenville State students completing orientation
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Wheeling city pools changing operation hours
As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
WDTV
Doddridge County ranks near top in state for standardized testing
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “Now is the time: United to make a difference.”. This is the Doddridge County schools mission statement and it holds true as the district is excelling in standardized test scores. This past school year, Doddridge County ranked third in the state for the General...
Comments / 1