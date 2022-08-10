ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rodgers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club was created back in February 2020, “Well I’d say five, six years ago, we had several kids in the area, girl mainly that were playing club lacrosse for a Pennsylvania team and they did that for three, four five years and they learned a lot, got to go to a lot of amazing places, some excellent coaching and things like that but they were kind of missing that playing for their state, the whole idea was just to grow the game, grow the game of lacrosse, give the opportunity for girls and boys to be able to play and play more than just the short spring season,” said Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rogers.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Gilmer County Titans look to continue playoff success

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Gilmer County Titans return to the field this season after a huge win in the playoffs last year. The team shocked the state, upsetting the number one seed as the 16th seeded team. With that in mind, the team is looking to build on recent historical success.
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

WVU fan day gives Mountaineer faithful a chance to meet the team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was fan day in Morgantown Saturday for Mountaineer football fans. 1500 people were in attendance to meet the team and get autographs from their favorite players. For some fans, Morgantown is home, but for the freshman class of 2022, the first football matchup is one for the ages.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU offensive line fueled by Mountain State natives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, the offensive line for the Mountaineers has been a talking point. Three players: Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum are from West Virginia. As Milum reflected on his recruitment, he noted the reasons why he stayed in West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Trinity football defined by team’s maturity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Maturity is one word to describe this year’s Trinity football team. “Maturity. That’s the biggest deal for us. Maturity as a coach to prep them the right way, maturity as an athlete to understand how to prepare the right way and to meet those expectations. You know football in November is different than football in August. There’s more at stake, and now they understand that as a program.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

North Marion football returns dominant defensive core

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion Huskies return to the field this season after a playoff run that had them falling just short last season. As the Huskies look forward to this year, the path back to the playoffs starts with trust. “It’s your buddies, it’s your guys,” said...
FARMINGTON, WV
WTRF

Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2022 High School Football Preview

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bridgeport Bulldogs are looking to get back to their winning ways and bring back many seniors who are ready to make a statement in 2022. Bridgeport has had its struggles in recent seasons. The team went 3-6 last season. Head Coach Fred Ray admits that his offensive line has underclassmen but he feels they’re up to the challenge.
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WDTV

South Harrison Football Preview

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly 50% of the South Harrison football team this year features seniors. With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, they’re ready to build early momentum this fall. “We cannot beat ourselves that’s the one team we can’t afford to let us...
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers. This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Back-to-School pool party held for special needs kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A back-to-school party for a good cause. With students heading back to school soon, what better way to start the school year off with a pool party at the Glenville state pool?. This isn’t just any pool party. It’s for a great cause, kids with special...
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

New Glenville State students completing orientation

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - New Glenville State University students have been acclimating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect...
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city pools changing operation hours

As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
WHEELING, WV

