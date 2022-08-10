Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna Carney
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina Andras
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole at the end of Running Light Way in Mashpee around 11 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported. Live wires caused a fire involving the vehicle that crews had to be careful of because of the risk of electrocution until Eversource could cut the power. The pole and […] The post Car vs pole crash causes fire in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks
FALMOUTH – A number of alterations to the Steamship Authority’s ferry schedule are being made to facilitate summer events. On Friday, August 19, the last two trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park Fireworks. The specific trips affected are the 6:30 p.m. departure from […] The post Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line
WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. The ban states that as of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien stated at the August […] The post Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
One Year Ago: Cape Cod Shining Sea Bikeway
It has been almost a year since traveling to Cape Cod. The ocean there is a whole different experience. Much of the coastline is rocky and inaccessible — definitely not a place to roll out the beach towel and bask in the sun. Yet, it is beautiful and one way to enjoy it is on a bike! Feel the breeze, stop and go when you like, and in this case, on the Shining Sea Bikeway, end up in Falmouth at Woods Hole.
capecoddaily.com
HYANNIS FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 3 FISHERMEN AFTER CANOE FLIPS
[HFD PRESS RELEASE – 8/14/2022] “At 05:48hrs the Hyannis Fire Department and Barnstable Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Hyannisport Jetty for a flipped over canoe with 3 people in the water with no life jackets. Car 1, Car 3, Car 9, Marine 1, Marine 3, and Ambulance 1 responded. On arrival, crews found 3 fisherman around 200 yards off Eugenia Fortes beach. Marine 3 removed the 3 fisherman from the water and brought them to the Hyannisport Docks to be evaluated by Ambulance 1. None of the fisherman required transport to the hospital. Marine 1 secured and dewatered the canoe so Marine 3 could bring the canoe back to shore for the 3 fisherman. The Hyannis Fire Department would like to remind boaters that it’s extremely important to have life vests on at all times while in the water. The post HYANNIS FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 3 FISHERMEN AFTER CANOE FLIPS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne
BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. […] The post Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoddaily.com
Plymouth Harbormaster assists in rescue of two people after their boat capsizes
PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth Harbormaster crew responded to a capsized vessel with 2 people in the water this morning in the area of Stage Point. A quick acting Good Samaritan rescued the two people, provided dry clothes and a ride back to the boat ramp. The post Plymouth Harbormaster assists in rescue of two people after their boat capsizes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured. The post Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Four Dolphins Released Off Provincetown After Stranding
PROVINCETOWN – International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) rescuers were able to release four common dolphins back to the sea after a recent stranding. First reports of the animals being close to shore came on Wednesday, August 10 in Provincetown. IFAW officials stated multiple acts of human interference on land and by boat made the […] The post Four Dolphins Released Off Provincetown After Stranding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham
EASTHAM – Fire broke out at a residence in Eastham shortly after 8 PM Saturday. The fire at 50 Ridge Road appeared to have started in the basement. All occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from several surrounding towns was called to the scene and to cover the Eastham fire station. The post Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer all of Cape Cod 5’s financial services. A […] The post Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Box truck overturns in Bourne
BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Box truck overturns in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Woman strikes pole, arrested on suspicion of driving drunk…
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police responded to South Street, just east of the intersection with Sea Street last evening after a vehicle struck a utility pole. The driver, a female, was evaluated and released by Hyannis Rescue. She was eventually arrested on the suspicion of driving drunk. No further details available at the time of this report. * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTOS: Woman strikes pole, arrested on suspicion of driving drunk… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Centerville male arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after allegedly leaving crash scene…
CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police responded to Lumbert Mill Road, just north of Nye Road, early this morning after a caller heard a loud crash near his home. It turned out to be single vehicle crash into guardrails on both side of Lumbert Mill Road. All the airbags inside the vehicle had deployed from the force of the crash. The driver was nowhere to be found and the doors to vehicle were all locked. After a computer check, officers learned the registered owner of the vehicle lived a number of blocks away on James Otis Road. Officers located an adult male at the James Otis Road address and placed him under arrest for suspicion of drunk driving, negligent operation and leaving the scene… No further details were available at the time of this report… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The post HN PHOTOS: Centerville male arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after allegedly leaving crash scene… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series
HYANNIS – Middleborough’s Little League baseball team is heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as the New England representative. Middleboro Little League beat the team from Bangor, Maine in the New England Region final on Thursday 10-1, clinching their spot as one of the 20 teams across the world who will […] The post Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title
BREWSTER – For the first time since 2009 and for the second time in their history, the Bourne Braves are champions of the Cape Cod Baseball League. They swept the Brewster Whitecaps in the best-of-three title series following an 8-1 victory Thursday evening in Brewster. THE BOURNE BRAVES HAVE WON THE CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE […] The post Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0