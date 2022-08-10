ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly one million Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Nearly 1 million Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
