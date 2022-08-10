Read full article on original website
Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job
Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship. Updated: Aug. 3,...
With college choice looming, Coleman stays focused on high school senior season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman plans to announce his college commitment on October 15th. He’s choosing between Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, and Ole Miss. Coleman’s recruitment has been followed closely, as the Lincoln East star holds dozens of Division-I scholarship offers. The 4-star wide receiver says...
Pius X looks to win the battle in the trenches in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X will make a major change in 2022. The Thunderbolts are moving back to Class B this season after finishing 2-7 in Class A in 2021. The last time Pius won a state championship was in Class B back in 2004. Pius will look to win the battle in the trenches as they return key players on the offensive line as well as star running back, senior Matt Bohy.
LSE seeks improvement in 2022
Chubba Purdy is competing for Nebraska's starting quarterback job during fall camp. Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. Updated: 6 hours ago. 10/11 NOW at Ten. New LNE Football...
Ongoing UNMC study looks into pediatric brain tumors within Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Grace Loftus loves to paint and loves to help animals. In a few short months, her life quickly changed. In April of 2021, she started having dizzy spells; a few months later came the headaches. By October she was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma. “So where it...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the last weekend for many students and staff before the start of a new school year. If you’re looking for something to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. James Arthur Vineyards Presents...
LTU urges caution around street projects near schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -With most Lincoln schools beginning classes next week, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects underway near schools. The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street...
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
Memorabilia collector donates firetruck statue to Lincoln Fire and Rescue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love for fire trucks. Jim Goodrich said he has loved fire trucks since he was a kid and started collecting fire memorabilia in the mid 80′s. After more than 35 years, his collection has reached about 500 items ranging from sculptures to toys. Goodrich said he decided to donate one of his first sculptures to the museum at LFR’s Station #1.
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked...
Friday Forecast: A hot start to the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday kicks off the weekend with hot, breezy and overall dry conditions. The heat will continue throughout the weekend, but humidity will start to creep back into the area on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday and will knock temperatures back into the 80s for the start of next week.
Railyard Rims returns for a sixth year; Proceeds to benefit YMCA of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting the sixth annual Railyard Rims Aug. 19 and Aug. 20. The event is in collaboration with the Downtown Lincoln Association and SCHEELS. The 3-on-3 tournament takes basketball to the streets of the Railyard, and players will be hooping for much...
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln Police, two individuals at the home were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
Lincoln organizations host free haircut and backpack event for back to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With school starting in Lincoln on Monday, parents are busy getting their kids ready for the new school year. Several local organizations came together on Sunday offering free haircuts to kids and taking a weight off of parents’ shoulders. Visionary Youth partnered with the Malone Center...
Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Deontae Rush. Rush is accused of killing a Lincoln man over an attempted drug theft last year. The trial was initially delayed twice and was set to resume on Monday at the earliest after the judge tested positive for COVID-19.
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide in the past two days. Omaha Police said the initial call came in just after 3 p.m. for ‘nature unknown.’. The victims, found inside...
