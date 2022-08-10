LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love for fire trucks. Jim Goodrich said he has loved fire trucks since he was a kid and started collecting fire memorabilia in the mid 80′s. After more than 35 years, his collection has reached about 500 items ranging from sculptures to toys. Goodrich said he decided to donate one of his first sculptures to the museum at LFR’s Station #1.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO