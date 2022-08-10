ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Henigan named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlist

By Samaria Terry
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan got his first preseason accolade Tuesday being named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlist.

The award honors the top offensive player in Division I football, who also exhibits the characteristics of Earl Campbell himself — integrity, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The nominee must also be from Texas or graduated from a high school in the state.

Last season, Henigan took home FWAA Freshman All-American honors after completing 60 percent of his passes for 33-hundred yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Henigan and the Tigers open the season at Mississippi State on September 3.

