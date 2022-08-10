Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Ukrainian children bring play to Brooklyn
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, these children performed songs and monologues about family separation as bombs dropped on their country. That caught the attention of a Brooklyn theater company.
pix11.com
Dominican Day Parade returns in full to NYC
New Yorkers from across the region filled the streets of Midtown Manhattan to welcome the celebration's return.
pix11.com
Early voting in NY primary kicks off
Doors open at 9 a.m. across New York City on Saturday for the first day of early voting.
pix11.com
Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ
Sunday will start off sunny before the clouds move in the afternoon. Temperatures in the NYC area are expected to be in the 80s.
pix11.com
Chef Todd English invites New Yorkers to Hey Stamford! Food Festival
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Looking for a great food trip this weekend?. It will take an actual trip to Connecticut, but it’s worth it. Hey Stamford! Food Festival has a seal of approval from celebrity chef Todd English, who would be there in the weekend for culinary demonstrations.
pix11.com
Forming a psychic connection with pets
A new way to communicate with pets on another level, and how it could bring you closer.
pix11.com
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
pix11.com
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay, officials say
A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section, according to the NYPD.
pix11.com
Women's rights advocates trying to motivate voters ahead of midterm election
Women's right groups and political candidates came together in Washington Square Park Saturday to urge New Yorkers to take part in early voting. Their call to action follows the June decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
pix11.com
'Eye-opening' findings in statewide Catholic Church survey in New Jersey
We are getting our first glimpse at results of new statewide surveys taken by Catholics in New Jersey. It's all part of a larger effort by the Vatican.
pix11.com
What We’re Watching: ‘Virgin River’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The brooding bad boy of Virgin River got his New York City welcome. Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady in the Netflix hit “Virgin River,” joined New York Living to talk about the show. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
pix11.com
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when a powerful gust sent the umbrella flying, the...
pix11.com
Blue skies brimming with sunshine bring temps in 80s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be a beautiful day featuring plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s for the suburbs. Humidity will also be low, making for refreshing and crisp conditions throughout the day.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather: Beautiful day and weekend before rain moves in
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a fantastic finish to the workweek as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with much lower humidity levels as winds will be from the north. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
Moose on the Loose: Yankees trending wrong way
The New York Yankees are 7-13 in their last 20 games. Injuries have certainly hurt the Yankees, but the recent losses are concerning to PIX11's Marc Malusis.
pix11.com
Forecast: showers, storms expected early next week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — What an absolute gem Saturday was — sunny and pleasant! But will the second half of the weekend be just as nice? In short, YES! Expect almost an exact replica of Saturday for your Sunday. Temperatures might be a few degrees warmer but still extremely pleasant for this time of year. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny conditions.
