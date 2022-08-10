ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Violent Crime
KHOU

At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy