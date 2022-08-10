Read full article on original website
Man critically injured after Rochester shooting on Campbell St.
The injuries are considered to be serious and potentially life-threatening.
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home on Ernestine St.
According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is encouraged to call 911.
rochesterfirst.com
House of Mercy stabbing suspect indicted on murder, other charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the House of Mercy stabbing that left one dead and one seriously injured has been indicted on murder charges, officials announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the...
WHEC TV-10
Man indicted for July murder outside Lyell Ave bar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The grand jury has indicted a man for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Derek Taylor on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. Joseph K. Scott, 32 of Rochester, was indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Rochester police said Scott chased Taylor and shot him in the chest on the morning of July 24. Police said Taylor was running away after an altercation outside of a bar with Scott.
WHEC TV-10
U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Shooting on Rochester's West Side
Rochester police have made an arrest in a west side shooting that wounded a 40-year-old man. 28-year-old Narasheod Johnson was captured following a foot chase on Sherman Street that sent an officer to the hospital with minor injuries. Johnson faces assault and weapons charges. Police say Johnson shot the man...
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
rochesterfirst.com
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 17
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home on Ernestine St. An occupied home on Ernestine Street was struck by gunfire late just after midnight Wednesday in Rochester. Authorities...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Curlew Street; Officer injured arresting suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester Police officer was injured taking a shooting suspect into custody. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot on Curlew Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. An officer applied a tourniquet at the scene. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not...
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester Area Crime Stoppers start annual K-9 initiative fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Area Crime Stoppers (RACS), a local nonprofit, have started their annual K-9 initiative fundraiser. The program supports 30 local K-9 teams run by law enforcement organizations such as the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. This year’s campaign goal...
Man facing assault charges after police chase, shooting in Rochester
Officials say an officer was injured during the apprehension, suffering multiple lower and upper body injuries.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody. We have another example of a new tactic by RPD and the ATF that keeps some people arrested with an illegal gun in custody. The practice is so new no one from law enforcement will talk about it on camera.
rochesterfirst.com
Juneteenth Spoof: Former RFD captain ‘did not think party was inappropriate’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Fire Department Captain Jeff Krywy did not think, the alleged racist mock Juneteenth party he is accused of bringing an on-duty firefighter to, was inappropriate according to an investigation conducted by the City of Rochester. Krywy is believed to have forced three subordinates,...
Police searching for missing vulnerable male in Rochester
Rochester police reported that Wolff suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
iheart.com
Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate
The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
3 Rochester men arrested on gun, drug trafficking charges
One of the suspect attempted to pull out his ID from the pocket which led officers to grab his arms in an attempt to stop him from getting the weapon.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
Police investigate Jay Street shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]
WHEC TV-10
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence
Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
