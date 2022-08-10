Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field
9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
7-Year-Old in North Texas Earns Title of 'Fastest Kid in the Nation' at Junior Olympics
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation.Nicolas Hoizey/Unsplash. Most kids spend their summer vacation playing games or watching tv. Not for a 7-year-old. According to Fox 4, 7-year-old Dakota White spent the summer training hard for the Junior Olympics. White made headlines when videos of her conquering the track went viral.
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD principal surprises students with back-to-school rap video
DALLAS - It can be hard to get students excited about going back to school, so John F. Peeler Elementary principal Tito Salas got creative. Salas made a rap video for the Oak Cliff school set to the beat of the song "Jiggle Jiggle," which is all the rage on TikTok.
fox4news.com
Dallas man creates book to improve children's mental health
A mental health advocate is spreading his message of positivity and wellness to the DFW area. Faif Owens has been on this mission for quite some time, making a name for himself in Louisville, Kentucky. A recent move to Dallas has him ready to bring his MindFest initiative to Dallas, while also celebrating the release of his children's book later this month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations
It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brother of former KU football star is suspect in fatal shooting during youth football game
The brother of former KU football star and NFL All-Pro Aqib Talib is the suspect in the fatal of shooting of a coach during a youth football game.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
This Texas County Is Getting Its First H-E-B
H-E-B continues its expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant
DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
webcenterfairbanks.com
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Houston Chronicle
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
AOL Corp
H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance
H-E-B is finally making its way into Tarrant County, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The San Antonio-based retailer known for its Texas brands, butter tortillas and local produce said it will build a new store in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. It will be the first confirmed H-E-B grocery store in Tarrant County.
Comments / 0