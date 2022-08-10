ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
DALLAS, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas man creates book to improve children's mental health

A mental health advocate is spreading his message of positivity and wellness to the DFW area. Faif Owens has been on this mission for quite some time, making a name for himself in Louisville, Kentucky. A recent move to Dallas has him ready to bring his MindFest initiative to Dallas, while also celebrating the release of his children's book later this month.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations

It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant

DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
DALLAS, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
FORT WORTH, TX

