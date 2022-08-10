ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
SPOKANE, WA
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Algae bloom brings health advisory for Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho health officials are warning people to be careful when around Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene. Recent water samples from the lake showed cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue-green algae, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
KREM2

Northeast Youth Center hosts fourth annual lemonade fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of local kids braved the heat with the goal of raising thousands of dollars one refreshing drink at a time. It's all part of the Northeast Youth Center's annual lemonade fundraiser. They had their fourth annual lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for the Northeast...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

