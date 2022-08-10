Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mead School Board to discuss critical race theory, gender identity policies Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mead School board is set to discuss new policy for teaching students about critical race theory and banning some books that address LGBTQ+ topics in elementary schools at its meeting on Monday. Mead School Board Director Michael Cannon has introduced a policy that sets parameters...
District 5 commissioner race could flip Spokane County
District 5 commissioner race could flip Spokane County. Slowly but surely Eastern WA is getting more blue. I know there's people who don't want to hear that but the data doesn't lie.
Gov. Jay Inslee orders U.S. and state flags be lowered in honor of fallen Spokane Valley firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Thursday, Aug. 11, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his sorrow over the passing of Spokane Valley Firefighter Dan Patterson via twitter. In his tweet, the governor said that all U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Aug. 12. Patterson...
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$22 million expansion to Kootenai County justice building moving forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Monday to choose a contractor to provide construction management services for a planned $22 million addition to the Justice Building located on the county’s main campus in downtown Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners...
'Never, ever has it been late like this' | Delay in property values from Kootenai County Assessor concerns clerk
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
Algae bloom brings health advisory for Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho health officials are warning people to be careful when around Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene. Recent water samples from the lake showed cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue-green algae, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
Department of Commerce pays $500,000 to fund first step in moving homeless individuals living near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a letter of intent and a notice to proceed to Empire Health Foundation, providing $500,000 in funding to the organization. This funding enables the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate outreach in the encampment and develop a plan for...
inlander.com
Spokane cops have taken in a record-breaking number of guns this year; here's the story of three of them
Jesse L. Jones loves guns. Rifles. Handguns. Shotguns. His ex-girlfriend tells the court that Jones has bragged to her about storing more than 30 of them in a secret underground bunker. "Hahaha i don't f—- around," Jones says of the bunker in a text message entered as evidence. It's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire near Cheney Plaza prompts Level 2 evacuations; Chapman Lake Fire contained
CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District No.3 is reporting a fire burning around Bonnie Lake. The fire was first reported on Thursday afternoon and is currently burning approximately 30 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District No.3, Level 2 Evacuations are in place for all homes along Long...
Northeast Youth Center hosts fourth annual lemonade fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of local kids braved the heat with the goal of raising thousands of dollars one refreshing drink at a time. It's all part of the Northeast Youth Center's annual lemonade fundraiser. They had their fourth annual lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for the Northeast...
Spokane Valley firefighter to be honored with Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has announced that firefighter Dan Patterson has passed away. Patterson suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21, 2022, after going off shift, according to SVFD. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news of Dan's passing," said...
'People are broken': Avondale community devasted after Dale the duck passing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Neighbors voice disapproval over Catholic Charities' plan to convert Quality Inn into emergency shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Catholic Charities lays out its plan to buy the Quality Inn Hotel on Sunset Highway, more neighbors and business owners are speaking out against the project, including one developer who is putting plans to build more apartments in the area on hold. Gib Brumback had...
Suspect safely arrested after hours-long standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect safely arrested after hours-long standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, was reportedly pointing a gun at three victims working on a car in the area. The incident was reported to...
Firefighters currently responding to 15 acre wildfire at Priest Lake in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are currently responding to a 15-acre wildfire at the Lion Creek drainage at Priest Lake in Bonner County, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. It is not known at this time if the wildfire is threatening any structures in the area. According to...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1